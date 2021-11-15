SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’
While the court battle between Katlego Maboe and her ex-girlfriend is still under way, Monique Muller has let it be known she has moved on from the former Expresso presenter.
Monique recently took to her Instagram stories to share images of her loved up with a new man, concealing his identity from her followers and suggesting she had found love again.
In another recent post, Monique she and her new partner had known each other since 2016.
“Because y'all are so nosy, here's a throwback [picture] of us in 2016. That's all you're getting," she wrote.
While Monique and Katlego await the court's verdict, Monique saids she is not letting outside opinions deter her from her chances of winning the case against her former partner.
“Still outchea minding my business while the court of public opinion has made their judgment. I'm patiently waiting on judicial judgment. It's obviously taking long because of all that 'no evidence' y'all be talking about,” she wrote.
Katlego has remained mum on the court case and his team have declined to issue “any further comments and/or statements in respect of the subject matter now under discussion” since he made his return to social media in August this year.
The disgraced TV host penned a lengthy post of gratitude, speaking of being above life's circumstances.
“Be that as it may, I still firmly believe there is so much to be grateful for, especially while facing daunting prospects. The very breath in our lungs is a signal that echoes the need for gratitude amid the raging storm — not so much as to brush off as insignificant the challenges we have gone through and still face daily, but as a firm stance to affirm we will not be defeated.”