SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’

While the court battle between Katlego Maboe and her ex-girlfriend is still under way, Monique Muller has let it be known she has moved on from the former Expresso presenter.

Monique recently took to her Instagram stories to share images of her loved up with a new man, concealing his identity from her followers and suggesting she had found love again.

In another recent post, Monique she and her new partner had known each other since 2016.

“Because y'all are so nosy, here's a throwback [picture] of us in 2016. That's all you're getting," she wrote.