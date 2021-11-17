‘Let her go’ — Khaya Dlanga weighs in on Miss SA saga
Author Khaya Dlanga has shared his views on Miss SA Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, Khaya said he felt the government "crossed the line" by withdrawing its support for Lalela.
"The SA government crossed the line by issuing a statement withdrawing its support. They have put a young woman in an impossible position." he wrote.
The author said he felt the government had thrown the Miss SA 2021 winner under the bus.
"Be that as it may, this government seems big on symbolic actions. This government has not imposed sanctions against Israel nor travel restrictions. Instead, they are grandstanding on the shoulders of a young girl. Why throw her under the bus when they have not made meaningful commitments? Let her go."
This comes after government issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Lalela's participation in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel.
The ANC welcomed the decision, with spokesperson Pule Mabe calling on the Miss SA Organisation to boycott the event.
“The ANC continues to call upon Nine-Squared, which owns the Miss SA Organisation, to hear and listen to the overwhelming call for the Miss SA team to boycott the upcoming apartheid Israel-hosted Miss Universe," said Mabe.
