TshisaLIVE

‘Let her go’ — Khaya Dlanga ​weighs in on Miss SA saga

17 November 2021 - 10:07 By Joy Mphande
Khaya Dlanga shares his thoughts surrounding the Miss SA saga.
Khaya Dlanga shares his thoughts surrounding the Miss SA saga.
Image: Instagram/ Khaya Dlanga

Author Khaya Dlanga has shared his views on Miss SA Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, Khaya said he felt the government "crossed the line" by withdrawing its support for Lalela.

"The SA government crossed the line by issuing a statement withdrawing its support. They have put a young woman in an impossible position." he wrote.

The author said he felt  the government had thrown the Miss SA 2021 winner under the bus.

"Be that as it may, this government seems big on symbolic actions. This government has not imposed sanctions against Israel nor travel restrictions. Instead, they are grandstanding on the shoulders of a young girl. Why throw her under the bus when they have not made meaningful commitments? Let her go."

Khaya Dlanga's Instagram story.
Khaya Dlanga's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Khaya Dlanga

This comes after government issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Lalela's participation in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

The ANC welcomed the decision, with spokesperson Pule Mabe calling on the Miss SA Organisation to boycott the event.

“The ANC continues to call upon Nine-Squared, which owns the Miss SA Organisation, to hear and listen to the overwhelming call for the Miss SA team to boycott the upcoming apartheid Israel-hosted Miss Universe," said  Mabe.

Extract | ‘It’s The Answers For Me’ by Khaya Dlanga

'It’s The Answers For Me' is the result of Khaya Dlanga’s ongoing Q&A interactions with his followers on Instagram and is evidence of the genuine ...
Books
3 months ago

I was not paid – I was under impression I was performing a civic duty‚ says Khaya Dlanga on ANC’s ‘war room’

Author and social commentator Khaya Dlanga has distanced himself from the ANC “war room”‚ an operation which aimed to‚ among other aims‚ discredit ...
Politics
4 years ago

Khaya Dlanga denies being paid for ANC’s 'war room'

Author and social commentator Khaya Dlanga has distanced himself from the ANC's so-called “war room”‚ an operation which allegedly aimed to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ set at Konka TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Oskido gives SA first look at DJ Zinhle's adorable baby Asante TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources