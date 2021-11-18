TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe & squad revive the #R10CanGoALongWay movement

Chrizelda Kekana
18 November 2021 - 13:00
Lasizwe and squad want to raise more funds for students.
Image: Intagram/Lasizwe

Even though their first attempt at raising funds wasn't all smooth-sailing, reality TV star Lasizwe and his group of influential friends have returned on a mission to raise more funds for the class of 2022.

Hosted at Konka, Soweto on Wednesday, founders of the #R10GoesALongWay education funding initiative launched the second phase of this inspirational campaign.

The initiative, launched to help address the ongoing tertiary registration fee crisis seen among students earlier this year, #R10GoesALongWay was created as a heartfelt response by social media celebrity Lasizwe Dambuza, and friends Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy, Sibu Mabena and Ayanda Mhlongo. After raising R38,000 between the four of them, they went on to ask their families, friends and followers to help — by contributing just R10.

“R10GoesALongWay is about the power of collective positivity; starting a movement to create meaningful change.” 

“While Covid-19 has kept us apart and challenged each of us in so many ways, it’s also reminded us of what can happen if enough of us rally around a cause and commit to doing something together,” explains Lasizwe.

SA came together to invest in the dreams of the next generation which saw ordinary citizens and corporates raise over R2.3m.

By the closing date of March 25, over 19,000 applications had been received by Fundi (the organisation that partnered with Lasizwe and crew). Then the collective R2.3m raised was allocated towards the registration fees of 106 students who would otherwise have remained “outside the system”.

“Given the spontaneity of this original response, we’re sure that we can do even more this time, and help many needier students. For too many of us, being shut out of a system on a purely financial basis is something too close to home. We have personal experience of it. If it’s in our power to change that for someone else, we must. This is the invitation and call to action behind R10GoesALongWay: use that R10 in your wallet, in your pocket or on your phone to do good and change a life. The reward will be far greater than you could have imagined,” said Mala Suriah, CMO of Fundi. 

Donations towards this campaign can be made directly through the dedicated microsite here.

