Lasizwe & squad revive the #R10CanGoALongWay movement

Even though their first attempt at raising funds wasn't all smooth-sailing, reality TV star Lasizwe and his group of influential friends have returned on a mission to raise more funds for the class of 2022.

Hosted at Konka, Soweto on Wednesday, founders of the #R10GoesALongWay education funding initiative launched the second phase of this inspirational campaign.

The initiative, launched to help address the ongoing tertiary registration fee crisis seen among students earlier this year, #R10GoesALongWay was created as a heartfelt response by social media celebrity Lasizwe Dambuza, and friends Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy, Sibu Mabena and Ayanda Mhlongo. After raising R38,000 between the four of them, they went on to ask their families, friends and followers to help — by contributing just R10.

“R10GoesALongWay is about the power of collective positivity; starting a movement to create meaningful change.”

“While Covid-19 has kept us apart and challenged each of us in so many ways, it’s also reminded us of what can happen if enough of us rally around a cause and commit to doing something together,” explains Lasizwe.