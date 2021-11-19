Mzwanele Manyi claps back at Kuli Roberts’ claim that he is to blame for her losing her job

The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has clapped back at media personality Kuli Roberts after she blamed him for losing her job at Sunday World.

Speaking on 702 on Thursday, Kuli said Mzwanele lied that she was a councillor candidate in the recent local government elections.

In September, Mzwanele announced on social media that Kuli had joined ATM as a councillor and was running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane.

“I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM. Jimmy Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM and that basically cost me my job,” said Kuli.

“I would never get involved in politics in this country. It is dangerous. It's like Mexico. It's a warpath. I am not a card-carrying member of ATM, I am not a member of ATM. All we were doing was talking about the safety in my area. How I don't have a job because of that.”

Responding to Kuli's claim, Mzwanele shared an email she allegedly sent to the party requesting to step down from running as councillor candidate.

He said Kuli lied about him and suggested he wasn't going to let her get away with it.

“After careful thought and consideration, I thought I should let Kuli Roberts get away with her lies because perhaps she needed that lie for her new job and so on.

“However, the thought of covering up for her and being complicit in a lie was unbearable,” said Mzwanele.