Fired again? Unathi Nkayi allegedly dropped as host of GQ awards

If the unconfirmed reports on Twitter are anything to go by, the saying when it rains it pours might ring true for former Kaya 959 radio DJ Unathi Nkayi, who has allegedly been dropped as host of the upcoming GQ's Men of the Year awards.

This just days before the ceremony is set to take place this Saturday.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said GQ magazine has decided to replace Unathi as host of their upcoming awards.

It is unclear what led to their decision to drop Unathi as host. However, social media users have already linked the decision to her sacking from Kaya FM.