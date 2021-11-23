TshisaLIVE

Fired again? Unathi Nkayi allegedly dropped as host of GQ awards

23 November 2021 - 15:16 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Unathi's dream to host the awards might be dashed after she was allegedly dropped by GQ South Arica
Image: Instagram/ Unathi

If the unconfirmed reports on Twitter are anything to go by, the saying when it rains it pours might ring true for former Kaya 959 radio DJ Unathi Nkayi, who has allegedly been dropped as host of the upcoming GQ's Men of the Year awards.

This just days before the ceremony is set to take place this Saturday. 

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said GQ magazine has decided to replace Unathi as host of their upcoming awards.

It is unclear what led to their decision to drop Unathi as host. However, social media users have already linked the decision to her sacking from Kaya FM.

Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired

Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has been trending number one on Twitter after a Q&A session with tweeps over the sacking of Unathi Nkayi.
In a now deleted post, Unathi shared her excitement on Monday about hosting the GQ awards, dubbing the gig a dream come true and an honour.

“A dream come true and an absolute honour to host this year’s Men Of The Year Awards for @gqsouthafrica on the back of the Brits celebration hosted by Mr and Mrs Alba. Camagu,” read the caption of the IG post.

Unathi Nkay has reportedly been let go as the host of the GQ Men Of The Year awards 2021.
Image: Twitter

After her controversial sacking from the radio station she has remained mum on the issue and has posted about her future endeavours and therapy sessions.

The singer has been focusing on the things going well in her life at the moment, like her music career.

Unathi posted a video where she is seen working with renowned producer Prince Kaybee on a musical collaboration yet to be released.

“Took Prince Kaybee on a tour of iBlawa ePiza during our breaks and he has one question: 'Why do we call it New Bright or New Bright’n and not New Brighton'?” she wrote, sharing snippets of her new song. 

TshisaLIVE reached out for confirmation and comment from Unathi and GQ SA but emails and calls went unanswered.  

This article will be updated should they respond.

