Gospel star Ayanda Ntanzi dreams about practicing law to help other artists

Ayanda Ntanzi's career as a gospel star might be blooming, but he says he has plans of one day using his law degree to empower other musicians.

The gospel star celebrated a milestone in May last year when he obtained his law degree, and he's assured us he has plans to use it in the near future.

“I laboured so much for it. My heart and my vision is to be able to help and assist my fellow colleagues in the music industry because there are a lot of people who struggle. It's not easy to access legal services. It is expensive and consultations cost real money,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Whatever legal matters they encounter in the industry I want to help them so we're able to lift our industry. That's why I'd like to one day go back, take time and practice.”

The singer, who is signed under Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband Nqubeko Mbatha's record label Koko records, said his degree helped him negotiate a flexible record deal.

“It has helped me. I've been able to negotiate a great deal for me that gives me space to be explore and discover things on my own and learn to do things on my own. At the same time I know I've got my record label backing me up and every time I encounter challenges I go back to them.”