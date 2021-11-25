Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s film to open the Africa Rising International Film Festival

Siya and his wife Rachel Kolisi's film, We Are Dying Here will open the Africa Rising International Film Festival (ARIFF), set to premiere on Thursday online and at selected venues in Johannesburg.

The film, executive produced by the pair, raises awareness of the scourge of gender-based violence in the country, and is an adaptation of a local stage production of the same name.

It screens as the country observes 16 days of activism against women and children abuse.

It is the Kolisi's first time as executive producers of a film.

Reflecting on the project earlier this year, Rachel said she was humbled to be able to work on such a powerful production.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have partnered for a short film that is massively impactful and needed now more than ever,” she wrote.

Playwright and producer Siphokazi Jonas collaborated with the Kolisis on the film. She told the SABC in June last year that the play is an interpretation of experiences with GBV by different women.