Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims
“A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice ... And you give her a TV show?” tweeted an unimpressed Ntsiki Mazwai.
Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai returned to Twitter after a short break to share her opinion on the sacking of Unathi Nkayi from Kaya 959 and the alleged incident involving Sizwe Dhlomo.
Unathi has reportedly secured a new gig as a TV presenter on Mzansi Magic's show The Festive Get Together in The Life Artois.
While Twitter "cancel culture" has remained mum on the Unathi vs Sizwe controversy, Ntsiki voiced her opinion on the matter, saying what Unathi allegedly did was "an act of malice".
Cancel culture is quick to call for a celeb to be cancelled when allegations of any kind surface, but with Unathi, Mzansi has seemingly remained mum.
Unathi's silence on her dismissal may have a hand in people being unable to “cancel” her, because the former Idols SA judge has not spoken up or released a statement on allegations levelled against her by Sizwe.
In a tweet sparked by the new gig tweets, Ntsiki said “rewarding” Unathi with a job after she “acted out of malice” was a bad move.
“In the GBV climate we have in SA. A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice ... And you give her a TV show for little girls to know that you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real?”
In the GBV climate we have in South Africa. A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice...... And you give her a TV show for little girls to know that you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real? https://t.co/1hKWZSl82k— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
The poet said she couldn't believe Sizwe was saved by recordings, adding she wished he would sue, so Unathi could be dealt with legally.
Read some of Ntsiki's tweets on the situation below:
I don't even like sizwe but he has worked hard to protect his image and reputation for close to 20yrs.......if there had been no recording...... He would be cancelled and his reputation in tatters because of a lie...... This is fucken insane.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
Im so stunned at everyone trying to ignore how evil it is to make up a story and even cry about being scared for your safety only for recordings to show, it's all in your mind.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
It's either Kaya 959 and Sizwe are lying or someone needs to own up and say 'Sorry.... My bad.'— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
Then she must stand up and own it 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿have integrity about the situation https://t.co/oOSagNebmP— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
When we stand up for rape victims.... We are reminded that women lie.... And cases are thrown out of court......... Women who lie and falsify abuse must be dealt with legally and accordingly.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
Some tweeps praised her for not being a hypocrite, while some replied to her tweet, saying some have done far worse and are still getting gigs.
I'm okay with her getting a gig.. so many accused men are also getting gigs and living their best lives regardless of the accusations so nje.. as bad as it was I'm not mad at this.. there has been worse— kwanele (@KmMbanda) November 24, 2021
She has been proven guilty, with evidence, and been axed from her job. The others are he said , she said! HUGE difference.— TruthAndJusticeRSA (@TruthAn56509643) November 24, 2021
