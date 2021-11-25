Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims

Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai returned to Twitter after a short break to share her opinion on the sacking of Unathi Nkayi from Kaya 959 and the alleged incident involving Sizwe Dhlomo.

Unathi has reportedly secured a new gig as a TV presenter on Mzansi Magic's show The Festive Get Together in The Life Artois.

While Twitter "cancel culture" has remained mum on the Unathi vs Sizwe controversy, Ntsiki voiced her opinion on the matter, saying what Unathi allegedly did was "an act of malice".

Cancel culture is quick to call for a celeb to be cancelled when allegations of any kind surface, but with Unathi, Mzansi has seemingly remained mum.

Unathi's silence on her dismissal may have a hand in people being unable to “cancel” her, because the former Idols SA judge has not spoken up or released a statement on allegations levelled against her by Sizwe.

In a tweet sparked by the new gig tweets, Ntsiki said “rewarding” Unathi with a job after she “acted out of malice” was a bad move.

“In the GBV climate we have in SA. A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice ... And you give her a TV show for little girls to know that you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real?”