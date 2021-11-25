TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims

“A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice ... And you give her a TV show?” tweeted an unimpressed Ntsiki Mazwai.

25 November 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has lambasted Unathi's next career move.
Image: Instagram/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai returned to Twitter after a short break to share her opinion on the sacking of Unathi Nkayi from Kaya 959 and the alleged incident involving Sizwe Dhlomo.

Unathi has reportedly secured a new gig as a TV presenter on Mzansi Magic's show The Festive Get Together in The Life Artois.

While Twitter "cancel culture" has remained mum on the Unathi vs Sizwe controversy, Ntsiki voiced her opinion on the matter, saying what Unathi allegedly did was "an act of malice".

Cancel culture is quick to call for a celeb to be cancelled when allegations of any kind surface, but with Unathi, Mzansi has seemingly remained mum.

Unathi's silence on her dismissal may have a hand in people being unable to “cancel” her, because the former Idols SA judge has not spoken up or released a statement on allegations levelled against her by Sizwe.

In a tweet sparked by the new gig tweets, Ntsiki said “rewarding” Unathi with a job after she “acted out of malice” was a bad move.

In the GBV climate we have in SA. A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice ... And you give her a TV show for little girls to know that you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real?”

The poet said she couldn't believe Sizwe was saved by recordings, adding she wished he would sue, so Unathi could be dealt with legally.

Read some of Ntsiki's tweets on the situation below:

Some tweeps praised her for not being a hypocrite, while some replied to her tweet, saying some have done far worse and are still getting gigs.

Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired

Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has been trending number one on Twitter after a Q&A session with tweeps over the sacking of Unathi Nkayi.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Not planning to stay down — Unathi Nkayi to host Mzansi Magic talk show

Unathi has a new TV hosting gig after being fired from Kaya FM.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

FULL STORY | Verbal abuse allegations & threats! Why Unathi Nkayi got fired at Kaya

"Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward," Kaya 959 said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship intolerable'

The station said the contract ended prematurely "due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
