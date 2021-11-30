SNAPS | Shauwn Mkhize gets conferred with doctoral degree

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MamMkhize' Mkhize celebrated her graduation in style with a classy dinner party on Sunday.

Her close friends and family were there to make the soirée extra-special when they gathered to celebrate MamMkhize being conferred with an honorary doctorate by Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture and Training.

MamMkhize the owner of Zikhulise Construction Group, was honoured by the institution in recognition of her significant role in developing the lives of rural communities with her multimillion-rand company which has been plying its trade in the cut-throat construction industry for 20 years.

The Royal AM president headed to Instagram and shared the special day with her followers. Sharing pictures from the dinner, as well as pictures of her donning the red gown.

“Words cannot begin to express my gratitude for this doctorate. I never imagined that my work would one day affect so many lives. Thank you to the institution. This is one of the greatest honours of my life, one which I will treasure for the rest of my days. My daily prayer is to forever remain worthy of this honour. I am truly humbled,” the statement read.