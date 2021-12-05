SNAPS | A proud Tswana bride! Inside Karabo Ntshweng's traditional wedding

Congratulations are in order for media personality Karabo Ntshweng as she is officially off the market after her traditional wedding that took place last weekend.

The blushing bride looked absolutely stunning at her Tswana-themed wedding. She took to her Instagram stories reposting images from her nuptials with the caption: “Had my cows come home yesterday and it was absolutely amazing.”

Karabo got engaged to her long-time partner David Molotlhanyi in September in Cape Town on her birthday and told TshisaLIVE that it was the easiest “yes” she's had to say because she always knew she'd spend the rest of her life with him.

“We've been together for a very long time. I've known him since I was 19 so there was really no question about it. Everything happens in God's time and I'm extremely excited.” she said.

“He's my best friend and I don't think anyone understands me as much as he does. He's kind and so patient with me and I can't imagine spending my life with anybody else.”

Karabo says she's always preferred to keep her love life sacred and private but this is definitely one thing that was worth announcing.

“Pop the champagne. I’m changing my last name.” she wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the pictures below: