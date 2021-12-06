‘Refrain from using my name to protect your son’ — Ntsiki Mazwai to Jub Jub’s family

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has lambasted TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's family for "using her name" to protect their son.

This after Moja Love suspended the Uyajola 99 host following media personality Amanda Du-Pont's allegation that Jub Jub raped her while they were in a two-year relationship a few years ago. That was followed by three similar allegations against the rapper.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub's family said the claims made against their son "have damaged his reputation and infringed his rights to privacy and dignity" and maintained they are not true.

In the statement, they made reference to the highly controversial case that involved DJ Fresh and Ntsiki.

The poet cleared the air and said these are two completely different matters.

“I would like to correct something. I lost my case because I posted about an alleged victim and she did not come forward to verify the story. It is not the same as Amanda, Masechaba and the other ladies who are the originators of their posts and stories. I feel it disingenuous to use my case to intimidate these women from telling their story.”

Ntsiki said statement erroneously said the judge presiding over the case ordered her to pay R500,000, which she said was not true.

“My elders, I have been ordered by the court not to speak defamatory about my complainant, and as you correctly stated I lost. You also got all my costs wrong. I was ordered to pay their legal fees which came close to R200,000. I don't know where you got the half a million from unless it was just to scare the other ladies.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Andile Ngcobo said confirmed he was asked to release the statement on Jub Jub's behalf.