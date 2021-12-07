TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau remembers late father one year after his passing

07 December 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Khanyi Mbau and family celebrated their late father's birthday
Image: Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

Actress Khanyi Mbau and her brother, YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, were left heartbroken when their father Sizwe Mchunu passed away last year. A year later they celebrated his heavenly birthday.

Khanyi took to Instagram to share with her followers a moment in their lives where they celebrated the event. 

The actress also thanked people that pitched in to make the day extra special for them.

“Celebrated dad’s heavenly birthday over the weekend, it’s been a year without him. This is an appreciation post to Nono Events for being with us from the day we buried him, you have always come through, always on time, and you are always available for all of us... how you do it is astonishing. Thank you. Pule Seshemane thank you for pulling through and serving us your best ... you never say no.”

Lasizwe shared a cute video of the family attempting to take a picture. In the clip Khanyi steals the spotlight and  can be heard saying “wear your father's shirt with pride”.

Though they were in high spirits, grief has a tendency to creep in. Not so long ago Khanyi remembered her father. 

Taking to social media on the anniversary of his death, Khanyi admitted the loss had not sunk in yet.

“Dear dad, it’s been 365 days and you have been gone. It still hasn’t sunk in, it will not sink in. We miss you in this realm, may the All Knowing treat you well. Until our spirits cross paths again, remember me,” she wrote.

