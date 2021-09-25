‘It still hasn’t sunk in, we miss you’ — Khanyi Mbau’s heartbreaking note to her late father

It has been a year since Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe lost their father, but the heartbreak will be there for years to come.

Menzi Mcunu died last year, leaving the siblings distraught.

Taking to social media on the anniversary of his death, Khanyi admitted the loss had not sunk in yet.

“Dear Dad, it’s been 365 days and you have been gone. It still hasn’t sunk in, it will not sink in. We miss you in this realm, may the All Knowing treat you well. Until our spirits cross paths again, remember me,” she wrote.