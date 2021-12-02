TshisaLIVE

'Crazy how time flies ' - Lasizwe recalls seeing his mom take her last breath

02 December 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Lasizwe recalls his mother's death.
Lasizwe recalls his mother's death.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe Dambuza has taken an unpleasant trip down memory lane, saying the image of his mother taking her last breath has not left him.

The YouTuber and reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing posts in remembrance of his mother who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart problem.

“Today is such a weird day for me. On this day five years ago I witnessed my mother take her last breath. Crazy how time flies and how one learns to cope with knowing that mama ain’t no more,” he wrote.

Lasizwe expressed how he missed his mother while watching old videos of her.

"I miss you so much! I love you so much and I hope you are proud of me. Rest in peace mom and keep watching over us."

Lasizwe Dambuza's Instagram story.
Lasizwe Dambuza's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza
Lasizwe Dambuza's Instagram story.
Lasizwe Dambuza's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe has spoken about that fateful day during an interview on Trending SA in 2018, saying he watched his mother collapse while having a haircut in preparation for his matric dance.

"As the guy was cutting my hair, my mom, who I could see in the mirror, just collapsed. I was, 'oh my word, my mom can't do this, because this was not the first time she'd collapsed in front of me'. So I ran to her, I tried to turn her body so I could give her CPR," he said.

In September last year, Lasizwe revealed that his father passed away. And while he hasn't revealed the cause of death, he told TshisaLIVE he was happy to have his sister Khanyi Mbau as his pillar of strength. 

"I am just really grateful for my support system. I am very grateful for my sister Khanyi. Khanyi and I are both in the public eye and we have both lost a dad. Our similarities allow us to confide in each other,” he said.

WATCH | Lasizwe sets record straight on his mental health after viral video

"I failed to update you guys that I am out and I am well."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘I haven’t been OK’ — Lasizwe checks into mental health wellness facility

"I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lasizwe rebranding after five years in entertainment industry

Lasizwe is hard at work growing his career, but also providing opportunities to other young people.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lasizwe & squad revive the #R10CanGoALongWay movement

"This is the invitation and call to action behind R10GoesALongWay: use that R10 in your wallet, in your pocket or on your phone to do good and change ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi shares proof of ‘silencing’ by Kaya 959 after the station denies it TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Natasha Thahane U-turns on government study aid, 'absolves' Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Shauwn Mkhize gets conferred with doctoral degree TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...