'Crazy how time flies ' - Lasizwe recalls seeing his mom take her last breath

Lasizwe Dambuza has taken an unpleasant trip down memory lane, saying the image of his mother taking her last breath has not left him.

The YouTuber and reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing posts in remembrance of his mother who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart problem.

“Today is such a weird day for me. On this day five years ago I witnessed my mother take her last breath. Crazy how time flies and how one learns to cope with knowing that mama ain’t no more,” he wrote.

Lasizwe expressed how he missed his mother while watching old videos of her.

"I miss you so much! I love you so much and I hope you are proud of me. Rest in peace mom and keep watching over us."