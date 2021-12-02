'Crazy how time flies ' - Lasizwe recalls seeing his mom take her last breath
Lasizwe Dambuza has taken an unpleasant trip down memory lane, saying the image of his mother taking her last breath has not left him.
The YouTuber and reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing posts in remembrance of his mother who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart problem.
“Today is such a weird day for me. On this day five years ago I witnessed my mother take her last breath. Crazy how time flies and how one learns to cope with knowing that mama ain’t no more,” he wrote.
Lasizwe expressed how he missed his mother while watching old videos of her.
"I miss you so much! I love you so much and I hope you are proud of me. Rest in peace mom and keep watching over us."
Lasizwe has spoken about that fateful day during an interview on Trending SA in 2018, saying he watched his mother collapse while having a haircut in preparation for his matric dance.
"As the guy was cutting my hair, my mom, who I could see in the mirror, just collapsed. I was, 'oh my word, my mom can't do this, because this was not the first time she'd collapsed in front of me'. So I ran to her, I tried to turn her body so I could give her CPR," he said.
In September last year, Lasizwe revealed that his father passed away. And while he hasn't revealed the cause of death, he told TshisaLIVE he was happy to have his sister Khanyi Mbau as his pillar of strength.
"I am just really grateful for my support system. I am very grateful for my sister Khanyi. Khanyi and I are both in the public eye and we have both lost a dad. Our similarities allow us to confide in each other,” he said.
My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!— Sweerie (@lasizwe) September 20, 2020
I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say “ My parents are deceased! “ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead! pic.twitter.com/EUNz5qDivM
