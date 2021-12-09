Relax guys! Zahara's 'amapiano' freestyle is not a real song
Singer Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana has cleared the air after a video of her singing on an amapiano beat went viral on social media on Wednesday.
After trolls criticised her, the Loliwe hitmaker took to her timeline saying that the song was merely a joke and not a real studio recording.
“This is not an actual song, surely you guys know that right?” Zahara wrote.
This is not an actual song, surely you guys know that right? Ndidlale phi kanti 🤣🤣 https://t.co/8fBWWxnnKq— ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) December 8, 2021
There were trolls that equated Zahara's video to being similar to Vusi Nova's transition from Afropop to amapiano. While some jokingly tried to convince Zahara that the song could be a hit this December.
Zahara said she would not be deceived into thinking the song was good enough.
“Don't deceive me” she wrote.
Almost thought you pulling a "S'nova" on us pic.twitter.com/ogRZGk4kYL— Okuhlekodwa👏🏾 (@KusaselihleNgu2) December 8, 2021
Snova Shuku shuku is a hit— C̳a̳r̳ ̳h̳i̳r̳e̳ ̳2̳4̳ ̳S̳e̳v̳e̳n̳ | Uncle Reggie (@OlebogengReg) December 8, 2021
Vusi Nova stopped traffic earlier recently when he ventured into the amapiano genre with his alter ego Snova releasing his single Shuku Shuku.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Vusi said he was looking to feature artists like DJ Maphorisa, Sir Trill and many other dominating the genre.
“I am not rebranding myself to Snova, he is actually my alter ego. He is quite different from Vusi Nova who is a charmer that sings R&B, Afrosoul and pop music. He is a little more composed and soft,” he said.
“Snova on the other hand is the opposite of that. He likes partying and having a good time, hence the amapiano genre fits him so perfectly. I can’t wait for people to just experience him.”