Cassper plans to pi*s on his haters if he wins SAHHA artist of the year

It's the SA Hip Hop awards on Saturday and rapper Cassper Nyovest had to stir some pots on the eve of the most anticipated awards ceremony.

Taking to Twitter the rapper said, in not so many words, he was ready to pi*s on the parade of his haters should he win an award there.

To jog your memory, it's not new that titles are always debated in the hip hop culture. The best lyricist, artist of the year, artist of the decade so forth. Mzansi is always split on who deserves those titles and why.

Since Cassper got nominated for the artist of the decade award, he has not let a chance pass by where he doesn't school his followers that the G.O.A.T status belongs to him.

He is known for being that rapper that toots his own horn sometimes. This time should he win, as his hater you will rue the day you were born.

“If I win artist or the decade tomorrow, I'm going off. I'm buying everything. I'm getting lit. Y'all haters better have your fingers crossed that I don't cause ya'll know me ... Mara you know what, if I don't win then I'm still buying everything just to sh*t on the haters.”

The awards ceremony was set to take place last week Saturday but was moved to December 11.

This year the SA Hip Pop Awards celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The SAHHA included the artist of the decade award to celebrate some of the biggest hip hop artists in the country. The nominees are: