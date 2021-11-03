TshisaLIVE

LOL! Mzansi reacts to SA Hip Hop Awards nominating Drake and Ye

The full list of the nominees is also interesting.

03 November 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Big Zulu leads the SA Hip Hop Award nomination list.
Big Zulu leads the SA Hip Hop Award nomination list.
Image: Instagram/ Big Zulu

The South African Hip Hop Awards has revealed this year's nominees and while a few nods raised some eyebrows, it was the nominees in the international category that sparked the most conversation on the TL.

The nods were shared on November 2 by South African Hip Hop Awards organiser Rashid Kay.

Tweeps have been weighing in and congratulating the stars nominated. Big Zulu is leading with 10 nominations, while Boity Thulo and Blxckie scored five nominations each.

Meanwhile the newly introduced "Best International Act" category included nominations for William Last KRM from Botswana, Sarkodie from Ghana, Little Simz from the UK and American stars Drake and Kanye West.

The category got tongues wagging on social media, with many having mixed reactions towards it. 

Take a look at the reactions below:

Here's the nominees list.

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Blxckie featuring Nasty C: Ye x4
  • Big Zulu featuring Lwa Ndlunkulu: Umuzi e Sandton
  • Big Zulu featuring Mduduzi Ncube: Inhlupheko
  • Big Zulu featuring Riky Riky and Intaba YaseDubai: Mali Eningi
  • Costa Titch featuring Riky Rick and DJ Maphorisa: Areyeng
  • DJ Mr X featuring K.O, Cassper, Loki and Roiii: Asambe
  • Dr Peppa featuring Blxckie, Aux Cable, Chang Cello and Lord Script: Mntase
  • K.O: K:Hova
  • Khuli Chana and Tyler ICU featuring Stino Le Thwenny: Buyile
  • Riky Rick featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU: Ungazincishi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Big Zulu: Ichwane Lenyoka
  •  Blxckie: B4Now
  • Costa Titch: Made in Africa
  • Emtee: Logan
  • 25K: Pheli Makaveli 

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

  • A-Reece: Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape
  • AKA: Bhovamania
  • Boity: 4436
  • Maglera Doe Boy: 2Player: The Digital Score
  • DJ Switch and Bravo Le Roux: The Rise of Istrato

BEST MALE 

  • Big Zulu
  • Blxckie
  • Costa Titch
  • Emtee
  • 25K

BEST FEMALE

  • Boity
  • Moozlie
  • Gigi Lamayne
  • Hanna
  • Faith K

DJ OF THE YEAR

  • DJ PH
  • DJ Speedsta
  • DJ Venom
  • Courtnaé Paul

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

  • Gobi Beast
  • Herc Cut the lights
  • Lunatik Beatz
  • Mustbedubz
  • Zoocci Coke Dope

BEST COLLABORATION

  • 25K featuring A-Reece: Hustlers Prayer
  • Big Zulu featuring Lwa Ndlunkulu: Umuzi eSandton
  • Big Zulu featuring Mduduzi Ncube: Inhlupheko
  • Big Zulu featuring Riky Rick & Intaba YaseDubai: Mali Eningi
  • Blxckie featuring Nasty C: Ye x 4
  • DJ Mr X featuring K.O, Cassper Nyovest, Loki and Roiii: Asambe
  • Dr Peppa featuring Blxckie, Aux Cable, Chang Cello and Lord Script: Mntase
  • Zakwe and Duncan featuring Assessa & Just Bheki: AMA Level
  • Khuli Chana and Tyler ICU featuring Stino Le Thwenny: Buyile
  • Riky Rick featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU: Ungazincishi

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR 

  • A-Reece
  • LandmarQue
  • PdotO
  • Priddy Ugly
  • YoungstaCPT

BEST FRESHMAN

  • Boity
  • Blxckie
  • Costa Titch
  • Maglera Doe Boy
  • 25K

MVP/ HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

  • Big Zulu
  • Boity
  • DJ PH
  • Nasty C
  • Riky Rick

BEST VIDEO

  • 25K featuring A-Reece: Hustlers Prayer (Ayanda Mayo Sidibe)
  • A-Reece featuring Wordz: The 5 Year Plan (SXMZX for Poison Cure Productions)
  • Big Zulu — Mali Eningi: (Ofentse Mwase Films)
  • Miss Pru DJ — Chillisi: (Ambitiouz Visuals)
  • Nasty C featuring Ari Lennox: Black and White (Kyle White)

BEST LOCAL BRAND

  • Butan
  • YGEN
  • Skhanda World Clothing

BEST INTERNATIONAL BRAND

  • Castle Lite
  • Old Mutual
  • Reebok
  • Russian Bear
  • Sportscene

BEST REMIX

  • Stino Le Thwenny featuring K.O, Major Leagye DJz and Khuli Chana: Mshimane 2.0
  • Boity featuring 25K, William Last KFM, Towdee Mac and Venom: 018’s Finest (Remix)
  • Flash Ikumkani featuring Bravo Le Roux and Soul TiDyan: Mhluzi Remix
  • Maglera Doe Boy featuring DJ Speedsta, Emtee, Gemini Major and Priddy Ugly: Bodega Remix
  • Rouge featuring Costa Titch, Phanto Steeze, Tumi Tladi, Hanna and Blxckie: Popular Remix

MORE

Cassper Nyovest celebrates winning Song Of The Year at #SAHHA2020

"If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!"
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

SA hip-hop celebrates Yanga Chief's Sama win, as he dedicates it to his dad

"I just want to take this moment to let everyone know that I believe in God! My story is too long to tweet, I’m forever indebted to SA hip-hop," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Emtee explains why he's a 'better rapper than Ace Hood'

Emtee thinks Ace Hood has nothing on him
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | An old video of Sir Trill dropping bars breaks the internet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021