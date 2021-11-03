LOL! Mzansi reacts to SA Hip Hop Awards nominating Drake and Ye

The South African Hip Hop Awards has revealed this year's nominees and while a few nods raised some eyebrows, it was the nominees in the international category that sparked the most conversation on the TL.

The nods were shared on November 2 by South African Hip Hop Awards organiser Rashid Kay.

Tweeps have been weighing in and congratulating the stars nominated. Big Zulu is leading with 10 nominations, while Boity Thulo and Blxckie scored five nominations each.

Meanwhile the newly introduced "Best International Act" category included nominations for William Last KRM from Botswana, Sarkodie from Ghana, Little Simz from the UK and American stars Drake and Kanye West.

The category got tongues wagging on social media, with many having mixed reactions towards it.

Take a look at the reactions below: