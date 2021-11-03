LOL! Mzansi reacts to SA Hip Hop Awards nominating Drake and Ye
The full list of the nominees is also interesting.
The South African Hip Hop Awards has revealed this year's nominees and while a few nods raised some eyebrows, it was the nominees in the international category that sparked the most conversation on the TL.
The nods were shared on November 2 by South African Hip Hop Awards organiser Rashid Kay.
Tweeps have been weighing in and congratulating the stars nominated. Big Zulu is leading with 10 nominations, while Boity Thulo and Blxckie scored five nominations each.
Meanwhile the newly introduced "Best International Act" category included nominations for William Last KRM from Botswana, Sarkodie from Ghana, Little Simz from the UK and American stars Drake and Kanye West.
The category got tongues wagging on social media, with many having mixed reactions towards it.
Take a look at the reactions below:
😂😂😂😂😂😂 they must as well not bother trying please— Tiisetso Masike (@tiisetso_real) November 2, 2021
Ey im dead at the SA Hip Hop Awards international act nominees 😭😭😭😂😂— K A R A B O . (@Karabo__L) November 2, 2021
The fact that when one of our own African artist is nominated abroad for the same category we celebrate and can’t celebrate when the SA hip hop awards are trying to grow SA hip hop is funny.— BRAZO_WA_AFRIKA (@Ayandak22) November 2, 2021
Here's the nominees list.
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Blxckie featuring Nasty C: Ye x4
- Big Zulu featuring Lwa Ndlunkulu: Umuzi e Sandton
- Big Zulu featuring Mduduzi Ncube: Inhlupheko
- Big Zulu featuring Riky Riky and Intaba YaseDubai: Mali Eningi
- Costa Titch featuring Riky Rick and DJ Maphorisa: Areyeng
- DJ Mr X featuring K.O, Cassper, Loki and Roiii: Asambe
- Dr Peppa featuring Blxckie, Aux Cable, Chang Cello and Lord Script: Mntase
- K.O: K:Hova
- Khuli Chana and Tyler ICU featuring Stino Le Thwenny: Buyile
- Riky Rick featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU: Ungazincishi
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Big Zulu: Ichwane Lenyoka
- Blxckie: B4Now
- Costa Titch: Made in Africa
- Emtee: Logan
- 25K: Pheli Makaveli
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
- A-Reece: Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape
- AKA: Bhovamania
- Boity: 4436
- Maglera Doe Boy: 2Player: The Digital Score
- DJ Switch and Bravo Le Roux: The Rise of Istrato
BEST MALE
- Big Zulu
- Blxckie
- Costa Titch
- Emtee
- 25K
BEST FEMALE
- Boity
- Moozlie
- Gigi Lamayne
- Hanna
- Faith K
DJ OF THE YEAR
- DJ PH
- DJ Speedsta
- DJ Venom
- Courtnaé Paul
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Gobi Beast
- Herc Cut the lights
- Lunatik Beatz
- Mustbedubz
- Zoocci Coke Dope
BEST COLLABORATION
- 25K featuring A-Reece: Hustlers Prayer
- Big Zulu featuring Lwa Ndlunkulu: Umuzi eSandton
- Big Zulu featuring Mduduzi Ncube: Inhlupheko
- Big Zulu featuring Riky Rick & Intaba YaseDubai: Mali Eningi
- Blxckie featuring Nasty C: Ye x 4
- DJ Mr X featuring K.O, Cassper Nyovest, Loki and Roiii: Asambe
- Dr Peppa featuring Blxckie, Aux Cable, Chang Cello and Lord Script: Mntase
- Zakwe and Duncan featuring Assessa & Just Bheki: AMA Level
- Khuli Chana and Tyler ICU featuring Stino Le Thwenny: Buyile
- Riky Rick featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU: Ungazincishi
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
- A-Reece
- LandmarQue
- PdotO
- Priddy Ugly
- YoungstaCPT
BEST FRESHMAN
- Boity
- Blxckie
- Costa Titch
- Maglera Doe Boy
- 25K
MVP/ HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
- Big Zulu
- Boity
- DJ PH
- Nasty C
- Riky Rick
BEST VIDEO
- 25K featuring A-Reece: Hustlers Prayer (Ayanda Mayo Sidibe)
- A-Reece featuring Wordz: The 5 Year Plan (SXMZX for Poison Cure Productions)
- Big Zulu — Mali Eningi: (Ofentse Mwase Films)
- Miss Pru DJ — Chillisi: (Ambitiouz Visuals)
- Nasty C featuring Ari Lennox: Black and White (Kyle White)
BEST LOCAL BRAND
- Butan
- YGEN
- Skhanda World Clothing
BEST INTERNATIONAL BRAND
- Castle Lite
- Old Mutual
- Reebok
- Russian Bear
- Sportscene
BEST REMIX
- Stino Le Thwenny featuring K.O, Major Leagye DJz and Khuli Chana: Mshimane 2.0
- Boity featuring 25K, William Last KFM, Towdee Mac and Venom: 018’s Finest (Remix)
- Flash Ikumkani featuring Bravo Le Roux and Soul TiDyan: Mhluzi Remix
- Maglera Doe Boy featuring DJ Speedsta, Emtee, Gemini Major and Priddy Ugly: Bodega Remix
- Rouge featuring Costa Titch, Phanto Steeze, Tumi Tladi, Hanna and Blxckie: Popular Remix