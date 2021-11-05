Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy
Rapper Khuli Chana can't wait to extend the Morule family by giving wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy a baby.
The rapper opened up about his wishes in an interview the couple did with S-Mag , saying that he loves how Lamiez treats him.
“I love that she treats me like her doll, always dressing me up. I also love how we both enjoy listening to music but, more importantly, how at ease I am with her. I really can’t wait to give her a baby and extend our family,” Khuli said.
The doting couple always seem so comfortable around each other and have the most fun together serving couple goals.
They always have Mzansi in their feels, especially the cute story of their first date. Lamiez recounted how she didn't know there was an unwritten rule about first dates until she met her guy. Fans were gushing over Khuli's attention to detail.
“Honestly didn’t know that gifts on 1st dates were a thing till I met my guy. On our 1st, he got me a bunch of yellow tulips which are my faves and I had obviously mentioned in a random conversation before along with a Mickey Mouse teddy bear (obsessed) and a book I mentioned I couldn’t find,” said Lamiez.
They've recently celebrated their two-year anniversary and it's their displays of affection that have seen them occupy a special place in the hearts of fans. Khuli shared a heartwarming message on Lamiez's birthday.
“I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out. Thank you for choosing me #HappybirthdayWame,” wrote Khuli.”