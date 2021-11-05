Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy

Rapper Khuli Chana can't wait to extend the Morule family by giving wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy a baby.

The rapper opened up about his wishes in an interview the couple did with S-Mag , saying that he loves how Lamiez treats him.

“I love that she treats me like her doll, always dressing me up. I also love how we both enjoy listening to music but, more importantly, how at ease I am with her. I really can’t wait to give her a baby and extend our family,” Khuli said.

The doting couple always seem so comfortable around each other and have the most fun together serving couple goals.

They always have Mzansi in their feels, especially the cute story of their first date. Lamiez recounted how she didn't know there was an unwritten rule about first dates until she met her guy. Fans were gushing over Khuli's attention to detail.

“Honestly didn’t know that gifts on 1st dates were a thing till I met my guy. On our 1st, he got me a bunch of yellow tulips which are my faves and I had obviously mentioned in a random conversation before along with a Mickey Mouse teddy bear (obsessed) and a book I mentioned I couldn’t find,” said Lamiez.