WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge

The unveiling festivities included dance acts and musical entertainment by Busiswa, Blxckie and Dr Tumi.

Sarah died in 2019. According to Malema, the unveiling was a celebration of her life instead of mourning her.

“I prayed for this day to come so I can unveil her tombstone. My grandmother did not die. People do not die They live through their children because their children repeat everything we do. We, therefore, need to invest in our children,” said Malema.

“We must never mourn people forever because they live in us. My grandmother is buried next to her daughter, not because we had planned or arranged but for some reason when we went there, the graves were next to each other. They lived together alive and chose to live together even in death.”

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, Malema said he owes everything he knows to her.

He joked that his grandmother used to say, “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.

He said tying the knot was a hard decision as he thought “because I want you to live long, I’m not going to get married”.