WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge
It seems EFF leader Julius Malema, like many South Africans, is ready to trade in office hours for the December holidays.
Over the weekend, Malema attended a tombstone unveiling ceremony for his late grandmother Sarah.
Malema was seen taking to the dance floor after the ceremony, doing a popular TikTok dance challenge.
“What could be an occasion without a 66 dance by our CIC. He killed it alone, without the red brigade team,” the EFF wrote on Twitter.
[VIDEO 🎥]: What could be an occasion without a 66 dance by our CIC...— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 11, 2021
He killed it alone, without the Red Brigade Team. pic.twitter.com/ow9b0CbAxS
[WATCH 🎥]: The CIC has shared with us that, yesterday, he wept for a very long time knowing that today he is closing an intense relationship he had with his grandmother.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 11, 2021
This evening he is celebrating his life because people don't die, but continue to live through us. pic.twitter.com/Go7kIhFWKg
[HAPPENING NOW]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema together with his family and friends are celebrating the lives of people who have shaped and influenced his own life and who he has become. #MalemaFamilyUnveilingCeremony pic.twitter.com/5sg7iDjjc0— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 11, 2021
[VIDEO 🎥]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema celebrating the life of his grandmother and closing that chapter at the same time. But Koko, through him, will live forever. Her fearless and brave character, full of wisdom. #MalemaFamilyUnveilingCeremony pic.twitter.com/T3P9lHJLg1— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 11, 2021
The party’s former national chairperson Dali Mpofu also took to the stage, owning the circle.
[VIDEO 🎥]: Former National Chairperson @AdvDali_Mpofu owning the circle at the #MalemaFamilyUnveilingCeremony pic.twitter.com/sV85biOKMd— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 11, 2021
The unveiling festivities included dance acts and musical entertainment by Busiswa, Blxckie and Dr Tumi.
Sarah died in 2019. According to Malema, the unveiling was a celebration of her life instead of mourning her.
“I prayed for this day to come so I can unveil her tombstone. My grandmother did not die. People do not die They live through their children because their children repeat everything we do. We, therefore, need to invest in our children,” said Malema.
“We must never mourn people forever because they live in us. My grandmother is buried next to her daughter, not because we had planned or arranged but for some reason when we went there, the graves were next to each other. They lived together alive and chose to live together even in death.”
Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, Malema said he owes everything he knows to her.
He joked that his grandmother used to say, “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.
He said tying the knot was a hard decision as he thought “because I want you to live long, I’m not going to get married”.
