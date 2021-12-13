TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge

13 December 2021 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

It seems EFF leader Julius Malema, like many South Africans, is ready to trade in office hours for the December holidays.

Over the weekend, Malema attended a tombstone unveiling ceremony for his late grandmother Sarah.

Malema was seen taking to the dance floor after the ceremony, doing a popular TikTok dance challenge. 

“What could be an occasion without a 66 dance by our CIC. He killed it alone, without the red brigade team,” the EFF wrote on Twitter.

The party’s former national chairperson Dali Mpofu also took to the stage, owning the circle.

The unveiling festivities included dance acts and musical entertainment by Busiswa, Blxckie and Dr Tumi. 

Sarah died in 2019. According to Malema, the unveiling was a celebration of her life  instead of mourning her. 

“I prayed for this day to come so  I can unveil her tombstone. My grandmother did not die. People do not die They live through their children because their children repeat everything we do. We, therefore, need to invest in our children,” said Malema.

“We must never mourn people forever because they live in us. My grandmother is buried next to her daughter, not because we had planned or arranged but for some reason when we went there, the graves were next to each other. They lived together alive and chose to live together even in death.”

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, Malema said he owes everything he knows to her. 

He joked that his grandmother used to say, “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.

He said tying the knot was a hard decision as he thought “because I want you to live long, I’m not going to get married”.

WATCH | 'My grandmother would have loved to be here' - Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday thanked South Africans for sending messages of support to his family following the death of his grandmother ...
Politics
2 years ago

WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything

One of the things Malema's grandmother Koko taught the EFF firebrand was to be fearless.
News
2 years ago

Julius Malema’s grandmother dies

EFF leader Julius Malema’s grandmother has died.
Politics
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King celebrates her daughter’s 21st birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child TshisaLIVE
  4. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE
  5. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...