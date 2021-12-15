SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party

If there's one thing about Enhle Mlotshwa, she knows how to throw a good luxurious party.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday giving fans a glimpse into her all-white Christmas themed pyjama party where she hosted Vusiwe Ngcobo, Penny Lebyane and other friends to a night in of holiday celebrations, with decadent meals prepared by a private chef in her home.

“Girls just want to have fun , especially in their pjs. I wish you all an Amazing festive season, from my heart to yours.” Enhle captioned the post.

Sports presenter, Vusiwe described the evening filled with great conversation and company.

“Great conversation, great people, great food and oh the laughter was real...what more could a girl ask for?” Vusiwe Ngcobo she wrote in the comment of the post.

Take a look at the pictures below: