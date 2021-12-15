SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party
If there's one thing about Enhle Mlotshwa, she knows how to throw a good luxurious party.
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday giving fans a glimpse into her all-white Christmas themed pyjama party where she hosted Vusiwe Ngcobo, Penny Lebyane and other friends to a night in of holiday celebrations, with decadent meals prepared by a private chef in her home.
“Girls just want to have fun , especially in their pjs. I wish you all an Amazing festive season, from my heart to yours.” Enhle captioned the post.
Sports presenter, Vusiwe described the evening filled with great conversation and company.
“Great conversation, great people, great food and oh the laughter was real...what more could a girl ask for?” Vusiwe Ngcobo she wrote in the comment of the post.
Take a look at the pictures below:
It hasn't been an easy year for the actress after months of going back and forth in court with her estranged ex-husband Black Coffee for accusing him of emotional, financial and physical abuse during their relationship, while the DJ has denied the claims, saying he never hurt her.
The actress opened up about healing and revealed that she was now in a better place in her life and healing on Instagram TV speaking of healing from that experience and is ending the year in a better place.
“It is so important to embrace the pain, heal from it, live with it, let it go and be what I am today ... purely happy ... I know my pain, my pain is a part of my journey. I will not throw it away in any way, but I've learnt from it,” she said
"...it's not an easy thing to do when patriarchy rules, when people fear being blocked in the industry. I'm here, it's a reality to me, it's a fight but I've chosen to fight it differently.”