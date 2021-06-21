TshisaLIVE

'She understood the assignment!' — Enhle Mbali wows Mzansi in 'Rockville'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 June 2021 - 13:30
Actress Enhle Mbali left Mzansi impressed with her performance on 'Rockville'.
Actress Enhle Mbali left Mzansi impressed with her performance on 'Rockville'.
Image: Via Scalo Designer Instagram

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has been cementing her name as one of the South African thespians who always delivers and the latest episode of Mzansi Magic's Rockville has confirmed that she came to serve and not play as Lindi.

The actress landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday night after her stellar performance on the latest episode of the Ferguson Films' production left the country impressed.

Playing the role of Lindi — who is going through turmoil in her relationship with JB and on the business side of things — Enhle gave a performance that had viewers glued to their seats. In one emotionally-charged scene, Lindi questions JB about infidelity and when she broke down and cried after showing him the door, fans couldn't help but shed a tear with her.

Enhle felt the love on the TL and also used the opportunity to thank Ferguson Films for giving her a role whose story is worth telling.

“Shona and Connie Ferguson, thank you so much for this season, I have been asking for a performance-rich script and you kept your promise. It was so much fun playing Lindi this season. I love you both so much. From my soul,” wrote Enhle.

Her boss on the production and fellow actress Connie Ferguson — who plays Mavis in the story — also took to Twitter to give Enhle her flowers.

“You understood the assignment and nailed every page! Bravo my angel! This is only the beginning for you,” Connie said.

Meanwhile, there was nothing but praise and applause for Enhle on the TL.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE

Black Coffee denies domestic violence allegations levelled against him by estranged wife Enhle

Speaking outside court on Monday Enhle vowed to fight for herself, saying the "time is now"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Rockville' star Gail Mabalane slams people who insist on not wearing masks

"We shouldn't at this stage still have to ask people to put their masks on," said Gail.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | King Ro has granny Connie Ferguson wrapped around his little finger - and it’s so cute

Who can blame Connie for being this smitten? Her King Ro is the cutest!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Shona Ferguson says black people 'never hold each other accountable'

"As black people, we never hold each other accountable, it has become so easy for us to blame someone for something."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi’s tennis playing skills left the internet LOLing but proud TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Dingaan Mokebe says loved ones’ broken hearts breeds bad karma TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Leleti Khumalo re-enacts scenes from ‘Sarafina!’ and leaves Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...