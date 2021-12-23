TshisaLIVE

Year of redemption? A look at Katlego Maboe’s hectic 2021

23 December 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Katlego Maboe has had a year of ups and downs.
Katlego Maboe has had a year of ups and downs.
Image: Instagram/Katlego Maboe

Until the year 2020, Katlego Maboe had a very promising and solid future in showbiz. He cemented his name as the best presenter in Mzansi when he kept bagging the golden horn award for most popular TV presenter  

Katlego has had a very difficult 2021 since his cheating scandal hogged headlines last year. His private life was splashed across the TLs for all to see.

This year also promised to be the year of redemption for the former Expresso breakfast show presenter.

Here's a look at highlights this year:

Reflects on hectic 2020

In his first post on social media this year, the presenter reflected on the tough time he's been having.

“The past year has taken so much away from us, and for some of us it has taken everything,” he said.

Safta nomination

The disgraced TV presenter had but all disappeared from TV and the TLs until he made an unexpected comeback when he was nominated for a SA Film and Television Award (Safta) in the Best Television Presenter category.

He was later removed from the nominations list by Safta.

Sued Monique Muller, her brother and two others for R4m

This comes after Netwerk 24 reported that Katlego had allegedly sent letters of demand via his legal team to his ex-girlfriend Monique, her sibling Seth, a non-profit organisation for gender-based violence called Women For Change, and the Saftas.

He asked for an apology and retraction and R1m from each as compensation for the statements made against him which led him to suffer “psychological and reputational damage”.

Ongoing case 

In an ongoing legal battle between Katlego and Monique, the presenter was arrested for contempt of court.

Western Cape police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Katlego was arrested for being in contempt of court. He failed to adhere to a court ruling to accommodate Monique and their son.

There is also a case of domestic abuse against him.

Friend came to his ‘aid’

In a series of tweets his friend Volo Ganca made claims that Katlego was the victim. He took to the TLs to defend him against the damning allegations made against Katlego.

He called for the return  and acceptance of the disgraced TV presenter in the world of showbiz.

Katlego Maboe’s friend claims ‘Kat was the victim’ — Monique Muller’s friend hits back

Katlego Maboe's friend took to Twitter to slander Monique Muller, but her friend wouldn't let him have the last word.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him

"I’m not going to retract or apologise for anything. I didn’t do anything wrong so we can take it to court and sort it out in court," said Seth Muller
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

POLL | What do you think of Katlego Maboe's return to social media?

The former 'Espresso' host and face of Outsurance posted his first Instagram message at the weekend after a nine-month-long social media hiatus.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything'

"The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything," Katlego said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah files lawsuit against New York Hospital for alleged botched surgery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique