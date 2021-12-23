Year of redemption? A look at Katlego Maboe’s hectic 2021

Until the year 2020, Katlego Maboe had a very promising and solid future in showbiz. He cemented his name as the best presenter in Mzansi when he kept bagging the golden horn award for most popular TV presenter

Katlego has had a very difficult 2021 since his cheating scandal hogged headlines last year. His private life was splashed across the TLs for all to see.

This year also promised to be the year of redemption for the former Expresso breakfast show presenter.

Here's a look at highlights this year:

Reflects on hectic 2020

In his first post on social media this year, the presenter reflected on the tough time he's been having.

“The past year has taken so much away from us, and for some of us it has taken everything,” he said.