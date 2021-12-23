Year of redemption? A look at Katlego Maboe’s hectic 2021
Until the year 2020, Katlego Maboe had a very promising and solid future in showbiz. He cemented his name as the best presenter in Mzansi when he kept bagging the golden horn award for most popular TV presenter
Katlego has had a very difficult 2021 since his cheating scandal hogged headlines last year. His private life was splashed across the TLs for all to see.
This year also promised to be the year of redemption for the former Expresso breakfast show presenter.
Here's a look at highlights this year:
Reflects on hectic 2020
In his first post on social media this year, the presenter reflected on the tough time he's been having.
“The past year has taken so much away from us, and for some of us it has taken everything,” he said.
Safta nomination
The disgraced TV presenter had but all disappeared from TV and the TLs until he made an unexpected comeback when he was nominated for a SA Film and Television Award (Safta) in the Best Television Presenter category.
He was later removed from the nominations list by Safta.
Sued Monique Muller, her brother and two others for R4m
This comes after Netwerk 24 reported that Katlego had allegedly sent letters of demand via his legal team to his ex-girlfriend Monique, her sibling Seth, a non-profit organisation for gender-based violence called Women For Change, and the Saftas.
He asked for an apology and retraction and R1m from each as compensation for the statements made against him which led him to suffer “psychological and reputational damage”.
Ongoing case
In an ongoing legal battle between Katlego and Monique, the presenter was arrested for contempt of court.
Western Cape police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Katlego was arrested for being in contempt of court. He failed to adhere to a court ruling to accommodate Monique and their son.
There is also a case of domestic abuse against him.
Friend came to his ‘aid’
In a series of tweets his friend Volo Ganca made claims that Katlego was the victim. He took to the TLs to defend him against the damning allegations made against Katlego.
He called for the return and acceptance of the disgraced TV presenter in the world of showbiz.
Here is the TRUTH, from my perspective, of the Katlego Maboe story.— Winny Da Bish (@MximYesess) November 2, 2021
For context, I am one of Katlego's closest friends. Have lived with him. Travelled with him. I was in Ukraine on the night where his infidelity occurred. I was there when his relationship started.