Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything'

After taking a social media hiatus since his cheating scandal hogged headlines late last year, TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to Instagram and made his first post all about gratitude.

Katlego's life went upside down last year when the TV personality found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal. A viral video lifted the lid on Katlego and Monique's relationship when Katlego admitted to cheating on his son's mother, allegedly with Nikita Murray.

In his return-to-social-media post, Katlego said it was difficult for him to express gratitude “at such a time” considering that 2020 took “everything” from him.

“It’s difficult at such a time to be thinking of a word such as gratitude. The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything,” he said.

The TV presenter said he was still grateful for life despite everything that had happened.

“Be that as it may, I still firmly believe that there is so much to be grateful for especially while facing daunting prospects. The very breath in our lungs is a signal that echoes the need for gratitude amid the raging storm — not so much as to brush off as insignificant the challenges we have gone through and still face daily, but as a firm stance to affirm that we will not be defeated.”

“We are more than our current circumstances and our continued existence and possible future depends on that belief — that tomorrow holds the promise of improvement and betterment of the self and circumstances.”

Katlego then went on to share a Bible scripture he hoped would encourage his fans just as it has comforted him.

Read the full post below: