SNAPS | Brenden Praise is a family man & Mzansi loves to see it!
Season 9 Idols SA finalist and singer Brenden Praise is one of our favourite doting dads, and when scrolling through his social media, you can easily pick up that his priorities are his work and family.
The father of two has constantly gushed over his close-knit relationship with his children and family on several occasions, and while as a musician his schedule might be demanding and he might spend a lot of time on the road, he lives for the moments he shares with his kids.
“Love travelling, meeting new people and discovering new places, but truly the best part of all of it is coming back to these soft hugs and innocent giggles,” he wrote on Instagram.
Man my kids are genuinely best friends and it warms my heart ❤️— Brenden Praise (@Brenden_Praise) November 9, 2021
Take a look at some of our favourite pictures of him and his family below:
Speaking of parenthood in a YouTube episode on his wife Mpoomy Ledwaba's page, Brenden said he treasured savouring every moment he spends with his family.
“I think it's really fun ... I find myself thinking what did I do with my time because now she (Nuri) takes so much of my time. I try to be in the moment all the time and savour the experience of having a family. When I was growing up I always wanted a family, that was my idea of success, have a family. I wanted to be a teacher because I knew I'd be back at home when the kids are back from school and I'd be home for school holidays.”
