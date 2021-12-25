SNAPS | Brenden Praise is a family man & Mzansi loves to see it!

Season 9 Idols SA finalist and singer Brenden Praise is one of our favourite doting dads, and when scrolling through his social media, you can easily pick up that his priorities are his work and family.

The father of two has constantly gushed over his close-knit relationship with his children and family on several occasions, and while as a musician his schedule might be demanding and he might spend a lot of time on the road, he lives for the moments he shares with his kids.

“Love travelling, meeting new people and discovering new places, but truly the best part of all of it is coming back to these soft hugs and innocent giggles,” he wrote on Instagram.