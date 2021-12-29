K Naomi pens love letter to her baby: ‘I’m truly grateful to be your mother’

New mommy and TV presenter K Naomi has penned a heartfelt letter to her baby girl, expressing her joy at finally holding her in her hands and saying she's changed her life for the better.

Naomi has had an amazing year. Despite living through a pandemic like the rest of the world, her stars aligned to bring answers to her prayers.

Not only did she get engaged to the love of her life, the TV presenter also became a first time mommy.

Taking to Instagram as she settles into mom life, Naomi shared a photo of her daughter's foot with a message that left her fans in their feels.

“Welcome to the world, Princess! There’s so much you are going to experience: times of happiness and other times of sadness but all parts of growth. I pray I’m there to hold your hand see and you through all that life and the world has to offer but also help you build the confidence to want to figure some things out on your own. I’m truly grateful to be your mother and blessed to have you as my baby girl.”