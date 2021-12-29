WATCH | 'My laaitie, I'm going to miss you so much' — Angie Diale's husband Kgomotso bids her farewell

Family and friends were gathered at Grace Bible church to bid their final farewell to veteran TV host and HIV activist Angie Diale.

Mam Angie succumbed to pneumonia last week on Thursday.

Mam Angie's children and husband described her as a God fearing woman who was selfless and carried them on her shoulders.

Her husband Kgomotso Diale's recorded message was in tsotsi taal and he started it true banter style between husband and wife that have been married for years.

“Laatie, when you were going I did not realise you were going, I only realise now that you were going when I'm looking at the puzzles for the past two months. You were behaving really strange that I could not even figure out that you were preparing me until when on Monday you called us; myself, the children and your mother and you started to say to us. The 15 years you have asked before God have come to an end, in other words, that 15 years have expired ... still I did not hear what you were saying, I could hear but I was not understanding.”

Diale said Angie took the Bible and prayed for an hour or two and only agreed to see the doctor for shortness of breath on Wednesday, later she kicked them out of her hospital room.

“My laaitie I'm going to miss you so much, I'm going to miss the smile, those lips tender as they were.”

Watch the funeral service below: