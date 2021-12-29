TshisaLIVE

Mama Jackie intends to keep fighting Amanda Du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo

“Our client will also be pursuing the criminal charges opened and report the lack of feedback provided to her, as complainant, to Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate), should it become necessary,” read the statement.

29 December 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Mama Jackie, seen here at the Protea police station in Soweto, intends to keep fighting Amanda Du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Sipho Mchunu

Uyajola 99 host Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's mother Jaqueline "Mama Jackie" Mpambani has released an official statement after the high court in Johannesburg ruled that the case of defamation she laid against actress Amanda Du-Pont and media personality Masechaba Khumalo was not urgent.

Judge Shanaaz Mia struck the matter from the urgent roll with costs, as it would be "tantamount to a gag order", after Mama Jackie approached the court on an urgent basis to have Amanda and Masechaba remove social media mentioning her in their accusations against her son and demanded a public apology.

Mama Jackie's legal representatives said though the judge didn’t find in Mama Jackie's favour on the urgency of the matter, the application is still active and could still be heard in the normal manner.

“It must be noted that Judge Mia did not dismiss our client’s application, but merely struck the matter from the urgent roll.

“We confirm that our client will be pursuing the matter and will be taking steps to set the matter down on the opposed motion roll ... Our client will also be pursuing the criminal charges opened and report the lack of feedback provided to her, as complainant, to Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate), should it become necessary.”

