Thuli P: ‘Next year I’m giving myself my dream life’

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has serious plans for 2022, and is ready for the year to change.

As we run through the last few days of a turbulent year, Thuli took to social media to share her hopes and plans for 2022.

"Next year I’m giving myself my dream life while doing my dream jobs on another level," she resolved.

Something Thuli probably hopes will chill in 2022 are those pesky dating rumours.

The star has been linked with Duduzane Zuma and amapiano star JazziQ, but told fans to stop assuming she is dating someone just because they are seen together.