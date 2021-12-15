TshisaLIVE

Amanda du-Pont, Masechaba Khumalo blue tick Mama Jackie’s letters of demand

15 December 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo were served by Mama Jackie but remain mum.
Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo were served by Mama Jackie but remain mum.
Image: Instagram/ Amanda du-Pont/ Masechaba Khumalo

Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo are seemingly not bothered by Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's mother, Ithuteng “Mama Jackie” Jaqueline Kabi Mpambani's, demands for an apology.

This comes after Amanda released a statement on her social platforms on December 2, making rape allegations against Jub Jub in response to comments Jub Jub made about her during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

In the wake of the allegations, Masechaba took to her social media timeline to accuse Jub Jub of allegedly raping her in Mama Jackie's home.

TshisaLIVE reached out to the two stars for comment. Masechaba claimed to have no knowledge of the legal letters.

"I have not received any letter of demand and I have no further comment," she said.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment from Amanda were unsuccessful at the time of writing this article, and her agency Owens distanced themselves from the matter. An update will be included once received.

TshisaLIVE has seen the letters of demand drafted by Mama Jackie's legal representatives summoning actress Amanda and arts and culture department spokesperson Masechaba to retract and apologise for the claims they made about her in their accusations against her son.

“Our client denies the allegations levelled against her,” read the statement.

Mama Jackie denied all claims made against her and alleged they were “purposely misguiding members of the public by stating and/or implying tour client is a criminal, our client was involved in unsavoury and fraudulent dealings with Oprah, that our client has some hold over her son and that our client practices with muti”.

Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo

Mama Jackie denies all allegations levelled against her and has demanded public apologies.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Jub Jub, accused of rape after offensive interview, now faces more rape claims

With such boasting, the rapper, TV presenter and child killer known as Jub Jub unleashed an odious barrage of slurs against two women with whom he ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Amanda du Pont thanks SA for ‘overwhelming’ support

"It’s been so encouraging to see how we are all there for one another."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Plot thickens! Amanda du Pont & MacG take legal action against each other

Amanda du Pont's legal representatives say their client will not be issuing an apology to MacG - "whether today or ever".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  3. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE
  4. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...