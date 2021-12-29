SNAPS | Five times Musa Mthombeni won husband Olympics this year

TV personality Dr Musa and his wife model Liesl Laurie's marriage has been one that has made some tweeps green with envy,

Here are the top five reasons why Musa Mthombeni has won the husband Olympics this year.

He celebrates every moment as Liesl’s hubby

This one was for the books, married peeps hardly celebrate monthly anniversaries but trust Musa to be out there being in his feels for their two-months anniversary.

This time around he didn't get trolled for celebrating their union, something which he has been getting a lot this year ... backlash from tweeps who think he is in disbelief that he managed to marry someone like Liesl.

Every chance he gets, the good doctor has had nothing but sweet and corny messages for his wifey and all the trolling aside, we are here for it.