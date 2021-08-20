Spa, fine dining and wine — Inside Liesl and Musa Mthombeni’s anniversary date
‘To a glorious year of being in love with you. Happy anniversary sthandwa sam’
It’s only been a few months since Mzansi knew Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie as an official couple, but the pair celebrated their one year anniversary this week with a fabulous date.
Certainly one of the most loved couples in celebville, Liesl and Musa’s love story captivated Mzansi from the moment they shared the news of their engagement on the socials.
Mzansi has since tuned in for every cute moment shared on their respective social media platforms as they navigate life together after Musa paid lobola for Liesl, making her his wifey.
For their anniversary, Musa and Liesl checked in at the beautiful Kievits Kroon Hotel, a stunning country estate outside Pretoria otherwise known as the “Winelands in Gauteng”.
The couple made use of the spa facilities and enjoyed a tailor-made fine dining menu before retiring to their room to end the day’s activities by drinking wine next to an indoor fire.
On his Instagram, Musa wrote a brief but sweet note for their anniversary.
“To a glorious year of being in love with you. Happy anniversary sthandwa sam.”
Musa has shared details about the evolution of their love journey, saying it all started on Instagram when he sent a direct message to Liesl.
“One year ago on this day, July 2, my dear friend Nokukhanya Khanyile posted a picture of Liesl on her IG stories. I commented on this story with a lovestruck emoji and sent Dr Khanyile a voice note highlighting my utter excitement about this post,” he wrote.
“Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and, as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife,” he added.
Here are some snaps from their anniversary date: