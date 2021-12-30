TIMELINE | The year AKA’s world turned upside down: Losing Anele Tempe

Rapper AKA had his life turn upside down in 2021 after what was supposed to be his happily ever after turned into a nightmare when his fiancée Anele 'Nellie' Tembe died.

AKA and Anele seemed smitten with each other, and took Mzansi in on their love story. Here's a look at AKA's year.

Love wins

The 'it' couple got engaged in February a few weeks after the rapper met her family to prepare for lobola negotiations.

Tragedy hits!

Their love story was cut short when Anele tragically fell to her death from the 10th floor at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April.

South Africans were in a state of mourning in solidarity with their favourite rapper. Soon after her burial speculation around drugs and alcohol abuse started arising and tweeps were left with more questions than answers.

Whether it was indeed a suicide or was she pushed to her death.