TIMELINE | The year AKA’s world turned upside down: Losing Anele Tempe
Rapper AKA had his life turn upside down in 2021 after what was supposed to be his happily ever after turned into a nightmare when his fiancée Anele 'Nellie' Tembe died.
AKA and Anele seemed smitten with each other, and took Mzansi in on their love story. Here's a look at AKA's year.
Love wins
The 'it' couple got engaged in February a few weeks after the rapper met her family to prepare for lobola negotiations.
Tragedy hits!
Their love story was cut short when Anele tragically fell to her death from the 10th floor at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April.
South Africans were in a state of mourning in solidarity with their favourite rapper. Soon after her burial speculation around drugs and alcohol abuse started arising and tweeps were left with more questions than answers.
Whether it was indeed a suicide or was she pushed to her death.
Abuse allegations surfaced
Shortly after Nelly was laid to rest, speculation and abuse allegations started doing the rounds after video footage of an incident between the lovebirds was leaked, and started trending on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE at the time was in possession of a video which a source claimed was of the same incident. It showed AKA’s Bryanston home in a mess, with awards smashed and glass shattered everywhere. AKA claimed Nellie had tried to jump off the balcony.
AKA breaks his silence around the death of his fiancée
The rapper released a statement saying the tragic loss of his fiancée had taken a toll on him emotionally and psychologically. He chose to retreat and refrain from making any public says regarding Nellie’s death.
He thanked both his and the Tembe family for their unwavering support.
He hands over his social media to his team
After allegations did the rounds AKA handed his social media platforms to his team to handle all his affairs in the public domain.
He refrained from making any public statements.
The rapper finally has a sit down where he bares his all
After more than a month of silence, he took the hot seat, one-on-one in a tell-all interview with news anchor Thembekile Mrototo. In the episode the rapper said he was in a place he has never been before.
Amid all the chaos that happened that night AKA said Anele threatened to kill her self.
AKA remembers Anele Tembe four months after her death
He took to his Instagram with a heavy heart and shared how the pain never goes away. Four months after the tragic death. AKA wrote how will never be the same person he was.