TshisaLIVE

'Nope!': Rouge weighs in on 'Love Island SA', says dating shows aren't favourable to black women

04 March 2021 - 14:00
The rapper aired her thoughts on Love Island SA.
The rapper aired her thoughts on Love Island SA.
Image: Instagram/Rouge_Rapper

Rapper Rouge has weighed in on the debate surrounding the “lack of diversity” on Love Island SA, which caused an outcry earlier this week. 

Along with many others, musician and Dololo hitmaker Rouge offered her thoughts and opinions on SA's first season of the international hit reality TV show, Love Island.

Taking to Twitter, the star simply said, “Nope”, when she came across the now-viral pic of the cast.

“Remember what I said about black people, especially black girls, getting the short end of the stick on these love and dating shows???" asked Rouge.

This comes after the show left fans disappointed for its “lack of diversity”, with a 90% white cast. This led to “Love Island Orania” topping the Twitter trends list.

In the wake of the backlash, LottoStar announced its decision to withdraw its sponsorship of the show. It did not give a reason for the decision.

“LottoStar has taken the decision to respectfully withdraw its sponsorship of Love Island SA. We wish the show and its contestants every success,” the statement from the LottoStar director read.

M-Net also issued an apology on its Twitter account, promising to do better.

“You called us out on the lack of diversity and production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA. We’re sorry - we didn’t meet our usual standard on both counts. We are working tirelessly to fix things and to deliver the magic you deserve.”

READ MORE

LottoStar pulls ‘Love Island SA’ sponsorship amid ‘lack of diversity’ outcry

M-Net issued an apology to viewers, saying it would do better.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Rouge slams claims she & Nadia Nakai are beefing ... again!

Sis is sick and tired of people trying to cause drama with beef claims.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Mzansi not impressed with lack of diversity on 'Love Island' — DStv insists the show's diverse

“We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows, including Love Island," DStv said in response to "Love island Orania".
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Cassper wants to know if Malema can predict if he'll be a billionaire TshisaLIVE
  3. Comedian Thenjiwe throws shade at David Mabuza: 'He's the only politician on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee hits back at Herman Mashaba’s stance on eNCA ‘racist’ mask fiasco TshisaLIVE
  5. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X