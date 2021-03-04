'Nope!': Rouge weighs in on 'Love Island SA', says dating shows aren't favourable to black women

Rapper Rouge has weighed in on the debate surrounding the “lack of diversity” on Love Island SA, which caused an outcry earlier this week.

Along with many others, musician and Dololo hitmaker Rouge offered her thoughts and opinions on SA's first season of the international hit reality TV show, Love Island.

Taking to Twitter, the star simply said, “Nope”, when she came across the now-viral pic of the cast.

“Remember what I said about black people, especially black girls, getting the short end of the stick on these love and dating shows???" asked Rouge.