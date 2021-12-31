TshisaLIVE

Gone but not forgotten: Loved SA celebrities who died in 2021

31 December 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
While 2021 has been an eventful year, there have been times where we took a moment to bid farewell to some of our favourite stars.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities who died in 2021.

Shona Ferguson 

Actor and director Shona Ferguson died at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on July 30 of Covid-19 complications.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications.”

Mpura and Killer Kau

Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau died in a head-on car crash on the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll plaza, along with four other people.

Mutodi Neshehe

Former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe succumbed to Covid-19 when he died in on July 1 this year.

“He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” an official statement said.

Luzuko Nteleko

Actor Luzuko Nteleko lost his battle against brain cancer when he died on June 21.

“He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21,” his family said.

Noxolo Maqashalala

Actress Noxolo Maqashalala, popularly known for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha, died at the age of 44 in March this year. Her body was found at her Honeydew home.

While the cause of her death remains unknown, forensics officials suspected she had been dead for a week before she was found.

Dr Sam Phillips

Veteran actor Dr Sam Phillips, who played a pivotal role in educating Mzansi about HIV/Aids through his various character roles, died at the age of 72 in January this year.

“To many he is revered as an actor, director, producer, writer and music composer, among an array of many other achievements and titles, but to us, he was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. We are pleased to have been led by such a fearless being  who taught us that anything is possible,” his daughter Mpumi Phillips said.

MacDonald Mathunjwa

Veteran actor MacDonald Mathunjwa succumbed to Covid-19 complications on June 1, his daughter Makwande Mathunjwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

“It's true that my father has died. We haven't fully come to terms with it because it happened so suddenly. My father was taken by Covid-19.”

Sipokazi “SK” Nxumalo

One of the lead singers of the Grammy Award winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Sipokazi “SK” Nxumalo, died of a heart attack on August 16 at her home in Johannesburg.

Soweto Gospel Choir, family, friends and fans, are saddened by the sudden loss of our own. Sipokazi 'SK' Nxumalo, has gone to be with the Lord. She is already missed and it will be so for a very long time. Rest in memories SK,” the choir said on Instagram.

