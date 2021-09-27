TshisaLIVE

7 emotional tributes to 'King of soaps' Franz Marx

27 September 2021 - 09:25 By Joy Mphande
Tributes have poured in for legendary writer and director Franz Marx.
Image: Twitter

Tributes to writer and director Franz Marx have flooded social media after the news of his passing.

The creator of M-Net's Egoli succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday.

Marx began his TV career as a full-time actor in the 1960s and went on to build a name for himself as one of the first people to make soapies popular when he became a director, writing a number of TV and mini-series.

Writer Leon van Nierop was among the first to pay tribute to Marx in an emotional Facebook post.

“Franz was bigger than life itself. His personality, the manner in which he gave criticism, his writer's talent, his creative skills and the manner in which he worked with you (as a writer), and how he intervened if things on the Egoli set didn't go as he wished, was remarkable,” he wrote.

“What a loss. One would have been able to write books about him. But with this just first an acknowledgment to Franz as the uncontested and highly respected king of soaps. Many people who still write soaps today learnt from him. A giant is gone,” he added.

Ek sit vanoggend met vriende van Franz Marx in Nelspruit en gesels oor die feit dat hy baie siek is en dat ons wonder of...

Posted by Leon Van Nierop on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Singer Steve Hofmeyr took to Twitter expressing his grief at the news.

“Deeply shocked at the passing of my friend and mentor, Franz Marx. Different generations will remember different contributions from him. Among other things, he brought soapies to Africa,” he wrote.

'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter

Ntombi Mzolo suffers another death in her family.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I love you, bro. I'm glad I got the chance to tell you' — DJ Black Coffee laments death of Michael K Williams

"I love you bro. I'm glad I got the chance to tell you. I pray for your spirit," DJ Black Coffee wrote.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Riky Rick shares video of Mpura's sentiments about his legacy

"I'm not here for a long time but I want when I'm no longer here, people should feel that I'm still here," Mpura told Riky Rick in an interview.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
