7 emotional tributes to 'King of soaps' Franz Marx
Tributes to writer and director Franz Marx have flooded social media after the news of his passing.
The creator of M-Net's Egoli succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday.
Marx began his TV career as a full-time actor in the 1960s and went on to build a name for himself as one of the first people to make soapies popular when he became a director, writing a number of TV and mini-series.
Writer Leon van Nierop was among the first to pay tribute to Marx in an emotional Facebook post.
“Franz was bigger than life itself. His personality, the manner in which he gave criticism, his writer's talent, his creative skills and the manner in which he worked with you (as a writer), and how he intervened if things on the Egoli set didn't go as he wished, was remarkable,” he wrote.
“What a loss. One would have been able to write books about him. But with this just first an acknowledgment to Franz as the uncontested and highly respected king of soaps. Many people who still write soaps today learnt from him. A giant is gone,” he added.
Ek sit vanoggend met vriende van Franz Marx in Nelspruit en gesels oor die feit dat hy baie siek is en dat ons wonder of...Posted by Leon Van Nierop on Sunday, September 26, 2021
Singer Steve Hofmeyr took to Twitter expressing his grief at the news.
“Deeply shocked at the passing of my friend and mentor, Franz Marx. Different generations will remember different contributions from him. Among other things, he brought soapies to Africa,” he wrote.
Deeply shocked at the passing of my friend and mentor, Franz Marx. Different generations will remember different contributions from him. Among other things, he brought soapies to Africa.— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) September 26, 2021
#FranzMarx Sad to hear about the passing of the Franz Marx, creator of Afrikaans soapie Egoli. The series was a firm favourite among many South Africans. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. #Egoli pic.twitter.com/xh0Yo6CsRz— 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) September 26, 2021
We pay tribute to Franz Marx, a legend and pioneer in the South African film and television industry. Franz was a writer, actor, director, and producer who paved the way for many South African film and television creatives. RIP.— M-Net (@MNet) September 26, 2021
Sad loss for this Country. Franz Marx was a true cornerstone of our Arts and Culture.— Andrei Greyling (@andrei_greyling) September 26, 2021
Dear Franz Marx. May your soul rest in heavenly peace... pic.twitter.com/FIymvi3SrG— Simon Rademan (@simonrademan) September 26, 2021
Deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Marx.— Julian Richfield (@JulianRich) September 26, 2021
My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6JdiJ3L25h