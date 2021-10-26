TshisaLIVE

'You effortlessly made this world a better place' — 6 heartbreaking tributes for actor Thapelo Maropefela

26 October 2021 - 09:06 By Joy Mphande
Tributes have poured in for late actor Thapelo Maropefela.
Tributes have poured in for late actor Thapelo Maropefela.
Image: Instagram/ Thapelo Maropefela

Close friends, family and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor Thapelo Maropefela following his passing on Sunday.

The actor's sister Kamo Maropefela took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the tragic news.

Friends and Family, Unfortunately my little brother, Thapelo Maropefela, left us is the early hours of today. Please give my family and I some space to process and arrange everything. Thank you, Loves.” she wrote.

Thapelo won over the hearts of Mzansi with his role on SABC1's The Kingdom and was seen by many as a one of the country's brightest young talents.

Kamo went on to share how Thapelo had passed away the day before his birthday, which he had planned to celebrate with his family.

What pains me the most is, he never spends his birthday at home This year, he assured my mom he was gonna be home for his birthday. Unfortunately he didn't make it. He left us, on the eve of his Birthday. I just can't. I cannot!” 

“I just wanna to hug him and apologise for what they did. It's not fair,” she added.

Take a look at some of the touching tributes below:

READ MORE

'I miss you' — LootLove shares tribute post to her late brother after a year

"Today I want to thank you for waking me up, for holding me down, for reminding me of what’s real," LootLove wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod

Actress Connie Ferguson has expressed her pride in her late husband Shona in an open letter to him after his HAPAwards (The Hollywood and African ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Penny Lebyane laments the death of her grandmother: 'I miss you'

"I have avoided posting anything to do with your passing from the last day I held your hand," said the heartbroken Penny.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

7 emotional tributes to 'King of soaps' Franz Marx

"Many people who still write soaps today learned from him. A giant is gone."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip TshisaLIVE
  5. Bruised by scandal — Somizi makes TV comeback on Moja Love's new show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students