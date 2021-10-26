'You effortlessly made this world a better place' — 6 heartbreaking tributes for actor Thapelo Maropefela
Close friends, family and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor Thapelo Maropefela following his passing on Sunday.
The actor's sister Kamo Maropefela took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the tragic news.
“Friends and Family, Unfortunately my little brother, Thapelo Maropefela, left us is the early hours of today. Please give my family and I some space to process and arrange everything. Thank you, Loves.” she wrote.
Thapelo won over the hearts of Mzansi with his role on SABC1's The Kingdom and was seen by many as a one of the country's brightest young talents.
Kamo went on to share how Thapelo had passed away the day before his birthday, which he had planned to celebrate with his family.
“What pains me the most is, he never spends his birthday at home This year, he assured my mom he was gonna be home for his birthday. Unfortunately he didn't make it. He left us, on the eve of his Birthday. I just can't. I cannot!”
“I just wanna to hug him and apologise for what they did. It's not fair,” she added.
Friends and Family,— Mude Mude (@KamoMaropefela) October 24, 2021
Unfortunately my little brother, Thapelo Maropefela, left us is the early hours of today.
Please give my family and I some space to process and arrange everything
Thank you, Loves
🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/TbeihMbffI
Take a look at some of the touching tributes below:
Man….is it even a happy birthday? I’m at a loss for words. Today you would’ve turned 25 and you were doing so well for yourself. I hate questioning Gods will but o berekile yang this time Grootman laka? How? It doesn’t make sense man. Rest easy Sthape 😔💔🕊. #OneDaySizoFika pic.twitter.com/yhcdMyAFmH— KEBAS KING (@LesegoAfrica) October 25, 2021
❤️ thinking of how hard Thapelo worked and how many sacrifices he made to get to where he was. he still had his whole life ahead of him, and it was going to be a meaningful and successful life. my heart is broken. it feels impossible that he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wmakn58JRw— Talya Galasko (@TalyaGalasko) October 25, 2021
TP was honestly such a pure soul guys? What a genuine chap with a crazy work ethic and forever resonating positive energy. Rest Easy Thapelo Maropefela 🕊💔— R.I.P BIG T 🖤 (@jaymalete) October 24, 2021
Thapelo Maropefela was a treasure with so much potential. Boy was gonna put Mafikeng on the map. How come the good gotta die young ? Mx shit sucks.— PICASSO KO KASI (@EVRTHNGSTYLES_) October 24, 2021
You effortlessly made this world a better place, you were always so kind towards anyone that you encountered, there was something about your energy that just exuded so much purity & love. Happy heavenly birthday, we will miss you forever Thapelo Maropefela. ❤️— Ket$ Tlhabane. (@ketstlhabane_) October 25, 2021