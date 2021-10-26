'You effortlessly made this world a better place' — 6 heartbreaking tributes for actor Thapelo Maropefela

Close friends, family and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor Thapelo Maropefela following his passing on Sunday.

The actor's sister Kamo Maropefela took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the tragic news.

“Friends and Family, Unfortunately my little brother, Thapelo Maropefela, left us is the early hours of today. Please give my family and I some space to process and arrange everything. Thank you, Loves.” she wrote.

Thapelo won over the hearts of Mzansi with his role on SABC1's The Kingdom and was seen by many as a one of the country's brightest young talents.

Kamo went on to share how Thapelo had passed away the day before his birthday, which he had planned to celebrate with his family.

“What pains me the most is, he never spends his birthday at home This year, he assured my mom he was gonna be home for his birthday. Unfortunately he didn't make it. He left us, on the eve of his Birthday. I just can't. I cannot!”

“I just wanna to hug him and apologise for what they did. It's not fair,” she added.