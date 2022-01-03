10 Mzansi celebrity parties we wish we got an invite to in 2021
We know it's the new year but these parties were just too lit!
Parties are such fun and some of Mzansi's celebs sure know how to throw a good one. Last year's soirées in showbiz have left us wishing we had an invite.
Here is a list of some of the coolest parties we got a look into last year.
Bonang Matheba
Bonang threw a get-together for her “SA squad” and her new friends in the US, and even supermodel and L’ORÉAL makeup global ambassador Duckie Thot showed up for Queen B's big day.
Other guests included Emory Stewards, the founder of Emory Petite Style, and media personality Jasmine Yvette.
Ntando Duma
Media personality Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday in style at a dreamy venue with her closest friends and family.
Ntando looked flawless in a floor-length princess gown by DejaVu (DV) Designs. Her four-year-old daughter Sbahle wore a matching dress and looked super cute.
Simz Ngema
Baby Tiyani's dedication looked something like a high-end event with amazing decoration and guests dressed to the nines. The event happened at Pere House and was organised by Nono Events, whose work is famous in the Mzansi celebville community.
We know it was just a baby dedication, but yes, it looked lavish.
Skolopad
Controversial socialite Skolopad left the TL in a tizz when she tweeted that her recent birthday celebration was worth a whopping R15m, but she confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it was an inside joke.
The lavish shindig was hosted at Pitseng Tseng Ntsho, Bohlokong.
Dressed by local designer Teboho Monatisa, she looked slick in a white pantsuit paired with black stilettos.
Linda Mtoba
Her 90s inspired birthday party was lit. The actress had a series of parties last year. How many parties do we need to have fomo over?
Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena
Nomuzi Mabena's friends arrived to shower her with love on her birthday at a lavish but intimate party her bae Sbuda Motloung threw for her.
Celebrities spend big money on their luxurious lifestyles, and what better way to display their opulent taste than through a soirée on a sunny summer day in Pearl Thusi's garden.
Gugu Khathi
Gugu Khathi turned heads with her leg game in a stylish figure-hugging fitted dress at her B-day bash created by local designer Nhlanhla Mdlalose. The star took to her Instagram to reminisce.
She is known for having a taste for the finer things in life and her party was nothing short of glamorous
La'Conco
The Real Housewives of Durban personality and Jacob Zuma's former fiancé had a lavish celebration at Brahman Hills in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
KwaZulu-Natal-based Anthurium Events did the prestigious gold and white-themed décor for the event and Andiles Kitchenette Bakery did the huge two-tier white cake with golden crown.
Yesterday happened.— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) October 17, 2021
I’m grateful I had the most meaningful birthday🙏🏽. pic.twitter.com/GVZSHPuy8S
Zanele Mbokazi
Zanele held a red and black themed birthday bash at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban to celebrate her half century milestone surrounded by family and friends. Her 50 and fabulous was really lavish to a T.
Julius Malema
The politician Mzansi would love to hate Julius "Juju" Malema celebrated his 40th birthday. His lavish party was attended by EFF members, including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Ringo Madlingozi, who performed at the event.
EFF former and current officials celebrate the 40th Birthday of the Commander in Chief @Julius_S_Malema #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/HPnXU5a7MW— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2021
