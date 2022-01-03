TshisaLIVE

10 Mzansi celebrity parties we wish we got an invite to in 2021

We know it's the new year but these parties were just too lit!

03 January 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Bonang Matheba celebrated her 34th Birthday in style in the big apple
Bonang Matheba celebrated her 34th Birthday in style in the big apple
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba via Andrew Morales

Parties are such fun and some of Mzansi's celebs sure know how to throw a good one. Last year's soirées in showbiz have left us wishing we had an invite.

Here is a list of some of the coolest parties we got a look into last year.

Bonang Matheba 

Bonang threw a get-together for her “SA squad” and her new friends in the US, and even supermodel and L’ORÉAL makeup global ambassador Duckie Thot showed up for Queen B's big day.

Other guests included Emory Stewards, the founder of Emory Petite Style, and media personality Jasmine Yvette.

Ntando Duma

Media personality Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday in style at a dreamy venue with her closest friends and family.

Ntando looked flawless in a floor-length princess gown by DejaVu (DV) Designs. Her four-year-old daughter Sbahle wore a matching dress and looked super cute.

Simz Ngema

Baby Tiyani's dedication looked something like a high-end event with amazing decoration and guests dressed to the nines. The event happened at Pere House and was organised by Nono Events, whose work is famous in the Mzansi celebville community.

We know it was just a baby dedication, but yes, it looked lavish.

Skolopad

Controversial socialite Skolopad left the TL in a tizz when she tweeted that her recent birthday celebration was worth a whopping R15m, but she confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it was an inside joke.

The lavish shindig was hosted at Pitseng Tseng Ntsho, Bohlokong. 

Dressed by local designer Teboho Monatisa, she looked slick in a white pantsuit paired with black stilettos.

Linda Mtoba

Her 90s inspired birthday party was lit. The actress had a series of parties last year. How many parties do we need to have fomo over?

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena 

Nomuzi Mabena's friends arrived to shower her with love on her birthday at a lavish but intimate party her bae Sbuda Motloung threw for her.

Celebrities spend big money on their luxurious lifestyles, and what better way to display their opulent taste than through a soirée on a sunny summer day in Pearl Thusi's garden.

Gugu Khathi

Gugu Khathi turned heads with her leg game in a stylish figure-hugging fitted dress at her B-day bash created by local designer Nhlanhla Mdlalose. The star took to her Instagram to reminisce.

She is known for having a taste for the finer things in life and her party was nothing short of glamorous

La'Conco

The Real Housewives of Durban personality and Jacob Zuma's former fiancé had a lavish celebration at Brahman Hills in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

KwaZulu-Natal-based Anthurium Events did the prestigious gold and white-themed décor for the event and Andiles Kitchenette Bakery did the huge two-tier white cake with golden crown.

Zanele Mbokazi

Zanele held a red and black themed birthday bash at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban to celebrate her half century milestone surrounded by family and friends. Her 50 and fabulous was really lavish to a T.

Julius Malema 

The politician Mzansi would love to hate Julius "Juju" Malema celebrated his 40th birthday. His lavish party was attended by EFF members, including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Ringo Madlingozi, who performed at the event.

SNAPS | Inside Skolopad's 'R15m' b-day party - where she served pap & milk

Skolopad's party didn't cost nearly that much but she felt like a million dollars, so she thought, "what the heck, I might as well tweet that".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Gugu Khathi’s birthday celebration

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really appreciate you."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | A celebration of friendship and love! Inside Moozlie’s birthday soirée

Moozlie felt all the love from her tribe on her birthday!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From multimillion rand deals to timeless music — Makhadzi’s top 2021 moments TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Gospel star Winnie Mashaba is pregnant TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I was about to give up on life'- Amapiano songstress Lady Du on battling ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Just show me the money!' - Zoleka Mandela dishes on dating 'broke men': TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...