‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi Mhlongo’s bum snap

We are three days into the new year and Somizi Mhlongo already has tongues wagging.

The media personality and author is having the time of his life in Cape Town, and recently shared a nude pic on Instagram captioned "free".

Somizi has since deleted the picture but it was captured by several users and has been charting the Twitter trends list ever since.

Some were entertained by the snap and joked that the media personality needed to take another one, this time with a G-string on.

One tweep suggested the spot on the 2022 calendar be given to Somizi for his nudes. Each month of the year, tweeps have taken it upon themselves to assign what they associate the month with, and for Jan it might be SomSom.