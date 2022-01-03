‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi Mhlongo’s bum snap
We are three days into the new year and Somizi Mhlongo already has tongues wagging.
The media personality and author is having the time of his life in Cape Town, and recently shared a nude pic on Instagram captioned "free".
Somizi has since deleted the picture but it was captured by several users and has been charting the Twitter trends list ever since.
Some were entertained by the snap and joked that the media personality needed to take another one, this time with a G-string on.
One tweep suggested the spot on the 2022 calendar be given to Somizi for his nudes. Each month of the year, tweeps have taken it upon themselves to assign what they associate the month with, and for Jan it might be SomSom.
Is Somizi drunk? He posted and deleted this within seconds😭🙉 pic.twitter.com/kaoQsJpkQo— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 2, 2022
What if somizi is now a DJ , and we have DJ NAKED 😂 pic.twitter.com/qx8S6UlBCK— Middle-Entrepreneur🥇 (@Mack__ZA) January 3, 2022
The only thing that made umdidi ka Somizi dark it's the shadow.— Neziswa Lholho Tshoba🇿🇦 (@lholho_t) January 3, 2022
Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string , your body is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/f8lubOQS9J
Tlogelang Somizi. Wasn't Parliament burned on purpose to get rid of certain documents? pic.twitter.com/ObMPga0VUF— Tygress_SA (@SaTygress) January 3, 2022
