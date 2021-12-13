TshisaLIVE

Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’

Booked and busy

13 December 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Somizi Mhlongo has secured all his money bags for 2021 and is ready to take over next year.
Somizi Mhlongo has secured all his money bags for 2021 and is ready to take over next year.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo is feeling victorious and has announced he is booked and busy for the remainder of 2021. 

The media personality took to his Instagram timeline to pen a post of gratitude for the opportunities he received. 

“Not taking any more bookings.  God you remain God thank Thokozani (bogogo namakhehla) grandma and grandparents. Thank you to all for the love. 2021 was supposed to kill some of us but because we serve a God that doesn't eat atchaar still we rise, and we never walk alone,” he wrote.

“Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumphs. For as long we are still breathing we keep pushing and staying in our own lanes running our own race at our own pace.”

Somizi’s world came tumbling down after Sunday World reported his estranged husband Mohale Motaung alleged he was abused by Somizi, recalling alleged violent scenes that apparently happened after their wedding day and throughout their marriage.

While two of the most prominent entities he was a part of, Metro FM and MNet gave him  “time off” amid the allegations, Somizi has since been able to redeem himself with appearances and events in and out of Mzansi.

Somizi recently celebrated after his book Dinner at Somizi's: I am Not A Chef was nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022, and has many of his fans still rooting for his success.

He's also set to host a show on Moja Love in 2022.

Nazo! Somizi Mhlongo’s book gets an international nomination

"Nazo. Thanks for your support Africa and SA."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi ditches Twitter, says life is more peaceful without the app

"I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Somizi gives Kelly Khumalo kudos for her loyalty after Zim 'ban' saga

"Even if you took the offer I wasn't gonna be offended but still you didn't."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King celebrates her daughter’s 21st birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child TshisaLIVE
  4. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE
  5. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...