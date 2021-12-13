Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’
Booked and busy
Somizi Mhlongo is feeling victorious and has announced he is booked and busy for the remainder of 2021.
The media personality took to his Instagram timeline to pen a post of gratitude for the opportunities he received.
“Not taking any more bookings. God you remain God thank Thokozani (bogogo namakhehla) grandma and grandparents. Thank you to all for the love. 2021 was supposed to kill some of us but because we serve a God that doesn't eat atchaar still we rise, and we never walk alone,” he wrote.
“Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumphs. For as long we are still breathing we keep pushing and staying in our own lanes running our own race at our own pace.”
Somizi’s world came tumbling down after Sunday World reported his estranged husband Mohale Motaung alleged he was abused by Somizi, recalling alleged violent scenes that apparently happened after their wedding day and throughout their marriage.
While two of the most prominent entities he was a part of, Metro FM and MNet gave him “time off” amid the allegations, Somizi has since been able to redeem himself with appearances and events in and out of Mzansi.
Somizi recently celebrated after his book Dinner at Somizi's: I am Not A Chef was nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022, and has many of his fans still rooting for his success.
He's also set to host a show on Moja Love in 2022.
