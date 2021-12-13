Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’

Somizi Mhlongo is feeling victorious and has announced he is booked and busy for the remainder of 2021.

The media personality took to his Instagram timeline to pen a post of gratitude for the opportunities he received.

“Not taking any more bookings. God you remain God thank Thokozani (bogogo namakhehla) grandma and grandparents. Thank you to all for the love. 2021 was supposed to kill some of us but because we serve a God that doesn't eat atchaar still we rise, and we never walk alone,” he wrote.

“Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumphs. For as long we are still breathing we keep pushing and staying in our own lanes running our own race at our own pace.”