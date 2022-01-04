'Whose body is it?' — Lasizwe responds to thong backlash
YouTuber and reality show star Lasizwe is not here for those who criticised him wearing a thong in the club, telling them to mind their own business.
The star had the TL talking over the weekend when he was captured taking a leaf out of Uncle Waffles book by showing up with his undies on display.
In a video posted by Lasizwe on social media, he can be seen living his best life and dancing while shaking his hips.
Lasizwe wearing a Thong/G-String on HIS BODY and his happy! pic.twitter.com/hb9RecLNAU— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 3, 2022
The video was shared widely and drew loads of reaction.
While some praised him for “living life carefree”, others slammed his outfit.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Lasizwe took aim at his haters.
“So y'all are upset that I wore a thong / G-string? Y'all are crazy! Kanti, whose body is it?”
So y’all are upset that I wore a Thong/G-String… yall are CRAZY!!! Kanti who’s body is it?— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 3, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.