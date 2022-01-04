'Whose body is it?' — Lasizwe responds to thong backlash

YouTuber and reality show star Lasizwe is not here for those who criticised him wearing a thong in the club, telling them to mind their own business.

The star had the TL talking over the weekend when he was captured taking a leaf out of Uncle Waffles book by showing up with his undies on display.

In a video posted by Lasizwe on social media, he can be seen living his best life and dancing while shaking his hips.