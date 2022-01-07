TshisaLIVE

‘It was a lot of pressure’ — Bokang Phelane on her directorial debut

07 January 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Bokang Phelane makes her directorial debut.
Actress Bokang Phelane makes her directorial debut.
Image: Instagram/ Bokang Phelane

Congratulations are in order for actress Bokang Phelane, who is thrilled after reaching a new milestone in her career. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Bokang revealed she had ventured into directing, sharing behind the scenes images from her new show, Istina, staring Nay Maps, Shonisani Masutha and Makgotso Monyemorathoe.

Bokang said she had been juggling the directorial role while shooting a new show for Netflix and Blood Psalms.

"Happy to share my directorial debut. Last month A Tribe Called Story gave me the opportunity to direct my first film. It was a lot of pressure. I I was buried deep in prep while still shooting a Netflix project and juggling Blood Psalms promos. But I had a lot of support, great producers and an amazing cast and crew," she wrote.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the team involved in the production.

"Special thanks to Aluta Qupa and Themba for believing in my vision. To my producing partner Thabo Rametsi, to Chantel Carter for lending your time and talent. To Yellowbone Entertainment for taking on the post-production. To Layla Najaar for all your support."

Istina will premier on Mzansi Magic on Saturday at 8.30pm.

Mandla N reflects on 21 years of telling stories that matter & making his voice heard

"Now I can't just film something for the sake of filming it. It needs to have a Mandla N signature."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Abdul Khoza praises Meshack Mavuso for 'amazing' Shaka Zulu theatre play

"Umsebenzi wakho says a lot about your impact in the arts."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Candice Modiselle on taking a break from acting & her new TV gig

"I took a break away from television. This year for me was a time to be very intentional about how I would like to pursue my journey through the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends TshisaLIVE
  3. Winnie Mashaba welcomes her baby girl into the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s how much it will cost to bag a Mampintsha song feature TshisaLIVE
  5. Dineo Ranaka responds to 'exploitation' allegations TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest