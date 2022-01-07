‘It was a lot of pressure’ — Bokang Phelane on her directorial debut

Congratulations are in order for actress Bokang Phelane, who is thrilled after reaching a new milestone in her career.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Bokang revealed she had ventured into directing, sharing behind the scenes images from her new show, Istina, staring Nay Maps, Shonisani Masutha and Makgotso Monyemorathoe.

Bokang said she had been juggling the directorial role while shooting a new show for Netflix and Blood Psalms.

"Happy to share my directorial debut. Last month A Tribe Called Story gave me the opportunity to direct my first film. It was a lot of pressure. I I was buried deep in prep while still shooting a Netflix project and juggling Blood Psalms promos. But I had a lot of support, great producers and an amazing cast and crew," she wrote.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the team involved in the production.

"Special thanks to Aluta Qupa and Themba for believing in my vision. To my producing partner Thabo Rametsi, to Chantel Carter for lending your time and talent. To Yellowbone Entertainment for taking on the post-production. To Layla Najaar for all your support."