Candice Modiselle on taking a break from acting & her new TV gig
Candice Modiselle says she wants to be intentional on her journey in television after taking a six-month break.
It's like a full circle moment as the media personality took to Instagram on Thursday announcing that she would be the host of the second season of Gen Z on Channel O alongside Thato Dithebe, who was a part of her first stint in television when they were presenting YoTV in April 2016.
“The biggest reward for me was working with Thato again, who was the very first person I presented with on live television ... fast forward five years later, we're reunited, and it was electric. Thato and I are so naturally aligned in what we do. We could do the whole show with ones takes,” she told TshisaLIVE.
While fans have recently seen Candice on Mzansi Magic's The Queen and Netflix's series Jiva, the media personality says she had taken a break from acting for a while to equip herself for her next venture in production.
“I took a break away from television. This year for me was a time for me to be very intentional about how I would like to pursue my journey through the storytelling and television world, and the big thing for me was acquiring the skills for me to confidently be the producer, writer, the director, the person behind the scenes that I've always wanted to be.
“I've been learning and also just needing a break from the hustle and bustle, the demanding hours and time that being an actress demands of you.”
Candice says she had been presented with an opportunity to produce a show but turned it down because of the contract being “rigid”.
However, she's certain she will get that big opportunity by the first quarter of 2022.
“I haven't scratched the surface, I'm going to actually produce my own show, which I plan to do for sure in the new year. Maybe a reality show ... I think there's so much that is unpacked in the youth space. We only engage on the social platforms, so it would be lovely to see it on a broader scale. The culture of day-time television isn't there any more, so I think it's time for young people to infiltrate that space,” she said.