Candice Modiselle on taking a break from acting & her new TV gig

While fans have recently seen Candice on Mzansi Magic's The Queen and Netflix's series Jiva, the media personality says she had taken a break from acting for a while to equip herself for her next venture in production.

“I took a break away from television. This year for me was a time for me to be very intentional about how I would like to pursue my journey through the storytelling and television world, and the big thing for me was acquiring the skills for me to confidently be the producer, writer, the director, the person behind the scenes that I've always wanted to be.

“I've been learning and also just needing a break from the hustle and bustle, the demanding hours and time that being an actress demands of you.”

Candice says she had been presented with an opportunity to produce a show but turned it down because of the contract being “rigid”.

However, she's certain she will get that big opportunity by the first quarter of 2022.

“I haven't scratched the surface, I'm going to actually produce my own show, which I plan to do for sure in the new year. Maybe a reality show ... I think there's so much that is unpacked in the youth space. We only engage on the social platforms, so it would be lovely to see it on a broader scale. The culture of day-time television isn't there any more, so I think it's time for young people to infiltrate that space,” she said.