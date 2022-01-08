TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah, his GF & pals rock the 'Nkao Tempela' challenge

Karishma Thakurdin
08 January 2022
Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, Trevor Noah, Khaya Dlanga, Xolisa Dyeshana and others have been having a blast in Cape Town.
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda

Trevor Noah and the gang were a complete vibe when they decided to do the viral Nkao Tempela challenge, which has been causing waves on the socials for the past few months.  

Trevor, his girlfriend American actress Minka Kelly, Khaya Dlanga, Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and Xolisa Dyeshana have been serving #FriendshipGoals while on vacay in the Mother City. 

In a previous Instagram post, Anele compared their epic trip to an annual general meeting. 

The vacay has grabbed headlines after Trevor was spotted with Minka at Xolisa's birthday lunch.

This after Pagesix had earlier reported that the couple broke up after nine months of dating.

“The two appeared to reconcile quickly, as they were subsequently spotted on vacation in St Barts and then walking together through New York City in June,” Pagesix later reported.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his pals also hopped on to the challenge while on vacay. 

Nkao Tempela, a hit song of note by young artists Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy, has made it near impossible for most to sit when it plays. One of the most played songs at clubs these days, the song first blew up thanks to a viral video of cool kids dancing on escalators.

Soon everyone on TikTok and Instagram was using the song in their reels and joining hundreds of others who joined the challenge to recreate the dance moves seen in the viral video.

