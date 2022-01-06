TshisaLIVE

Mzansi celebs set to give fans a glimpse into their upbringings on new TV show

06 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Some of Mzansi's favourite A-listers get candid with Kope Makgae in their hometowns in a new show.
Some of Mzansi's favourite A-listers get candid with Kope Makgae in their hometowns in a new show.
Image: Instagram/ Kope Makgae

Kope 'Mrekza' Makgae is set to take some of Mzansi favourite A-listers on a journey of their upbringings in the townships on SABC1’s new lifestyle show Ikas’Lami.

The show, which premiered on Wednesday, features actress Innocent Sadiki from Mamelodi, podcaster Sol Phenduka from Thembisa, entrepreneur Theo Baloyi from Alexandra, chef Nthabiseng 'Nti' Ramaboa from Soweto, and veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha also from Soweto. 

Kope told TshisaLIVE that fans are in for a real treat but believes that the episode featuring Jerry will be an insightful one. 

“U Baba Jerry Mokhethi was my favourite episode, he took us on an immaculate tour through history and reminded us of the freedom we have today. A very wise, well-spoken tour guide.” 

Each week the journey begins with Kope in a taxi, picking up the celebrity guests to drive through the township the guest was born and raised in. Each episode uncovers the celebrity's childhood lifestyle, go-to food, games they played when they were young and more.

Kope said he felt that the show highlighted the importance of going back home to introspect on old wounds and memories that make people who they are.

“It helps in revisiting and reopening trauma and old wounds to rehash the elements that made you who you are today, most importantly to remember the challenges you’ve overcome and inspire others you left behind.

“My biggest takeaway is remembering that your dreams are valid irrespective of your background, resources and lack thereof. Most personalities now do not reflect the humility of their humble beginnings, which is contradictory to the people their embody today ... sad reality.”

Generation's Kope is not about that Gucci life

Keep your Gucci belts, Kope is focused on the coins.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Kope Makgae slams Limpopo celebs: Jozi 'citizenship' shouldn't make you forget home

Generations The legacy actor Kope Makgae has slammed some celebrities from Limpopo for being "captured" by the city of gold and forgetting to go back ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Generations The Legacy's Mrekza: Celebrities actually piss me off

Even though Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae is considered a celebrity, he insists that he hasn't been consumed by the "fakeness" that ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Kope Makgae: You don't need to be a qualified actor to excel

Contrary to popular opinion that the acting industry "needs" trained actors to grow, Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae aka Tswyza believes ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s why tweeps think Andile Mpisane's wife is totes pregnant TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town