Mzansi celebs set to give fans a glimpse into their upbringings on new TV show

Kope 'Mrekza' Makgae is set to take some of Mzansi favourite A-listers on a journey of their upbringings in the townships on SABC1’s new lifestyle show Ikas’Lami.

The show, which premiered on Wednesday, features actress Innocent Sadiki from Mamelodi, podcaster Sol Phenduka from Thembisa, entrepreneur Theo Baloyi from Alexandra, chef Nthabiseng 'Nti' Ramaboa from Soweto, and veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha also from Soweto.

Kope told TshisaLIVE that fans are in for a real treat but believes that the episode featuring Jerry will be an insightful one.

“U Baba Jerry Mokhethi was my favourite episode, he took us on an immaculate tour through history and reminded us of the freedom we have today. A very wise, well-spoken tour guide.”

Each week the journey begins with Kope in a taxi, picking up the celebrity guests to drive through the township the guest was born and raised in. Each episode uncovers the celebrity's childhood lifestyle, go-to food, games they played when they were young and more.