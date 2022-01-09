WATCH | Prince Kaybee's got daddy duties on lock
After initially staying mum on becoming a father in October last year, Prince Kaybee has U-turned to give fans a glimpse into his fatherhood journey so far.
And, by the looks of things, diapers and bedtime have nothing on him.
Taking to Instagram, Kaybee shared a cute video of himself gaming, while his lil man lay in a rocker next to him.
Kaybee's girlfriend Zola Mhlongo broke the news of their son's arrival on Instagram Stories at the time. She said she was grateful for the support she got from fans.
“You guys are so supportive. I just want to thank everyone who has taken time to send their well wishes and give advice and send love during this time. It’s not easy, but hey, it takes an entire community to raise a child so I feel like I’m not doing it alone with you guys.” she said.
Until a few days ago, Kaybee remained silent on becoming a dad. Taking to Instagram, he shared the first snap of his little man with his grandmother.
