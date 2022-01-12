‘I’m excited to charter untapped territory’ — Aaron Moloisi on new gig

Congratulations are in order for media personality and businessman Aaron Moloisi who is gearing up to launch his online radio station, called Legend Radio, to commemorate 20 years of being in the entertainment industry.

"I’m excited to charter new and untapped territory. It's a new learning curve. I’ve always loved television and when I was approached last year to join a radio station, I realised it’s just as exciting and even more powerful than TV," he told TshisaLIVE.

"Digital allows one to reach the global community, and as an avid traveler I wanted to create a platform where the global community can converge and have interesting conversations and celebrate life through song."

Aaron says the radio station name was inspired by his breakfast show #IAmALegendWithAaronMoloisi he hosted on Radio Bop.

"I believe everyone is a legend in their own right and I would like to empower everyone with the tools they need to make legendary moves, a movement I started last year."

Author Fidel Zamanga from Zimbabwe, Masa Janx from Zambia, Kuhle Ncalu from Cape Town, and SA-born dancer Mlindi Kulashe based in London are some of the hosts set to grace the radio station.

"Most of them are people I’ve known personally for years and kept in touch with. Once I started setting up the station, I strategically and carefully selected all my hosts. The key thing for me was that they are fresh, unrehearsed, untrained and will be immediately relatable to our streamers."

He said it was a change for him to expand himself to the global community.