Mary Twala receives praise for her performance in 'This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'

The late legendary actress Mary Twala has once again drawn praise from across Mzansi for her role in the award-winning film This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection.

This comes after the film ended 2021 with a bang, landing the number sixth spot on MetaCritic’s list of the best reviewed films of the year globally.

The film, released in 2020, has recaptured the heart's of SA film lovers after it was featured by streaming service Showmax.

In the film, Mary Twala stars as a widow who rediscovers her lust for life when her village is threatened by the construction of a reservoir while Triple SAFTA winner Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha narrates.

The film featuring the legendary thespian has won over 33 international awards, including the Visionary Filmmaking Prize at Sundance 2020, the FIPRESCI Critics’ Prize at Hong Kong 2020, the Artistic Bravery Prize at Durban 2020, Best Cinematography at the African Movie Academy Awards 2020 and FESPACO 2021 for Pierre de Villiers, and the Silver Tanit for Best Film at Carthage 2021.

Producer Cait Pansegrouw, of production company URUCU, told TshisaLIVE she was humbled by the love the film has got from around the world.

“It was made under such humble and challenging circumstances, but it continues to amaze us as it takes on a life of its own. I am exceedingly proud and so thankful for everything that it has achieved.”

Mary Twala died in July 2020 at the age of 80. She had been in and out of hospital for several months struggling with diabetes.

Fans took to their timelines to commemorate her excellent contribution to the film.

Here's a look at some of the love the film has been getting online recently.