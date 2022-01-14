Nonhle Thema to her late father: 'So sorry ... wish I could reverse time'

Nonhle Thema is struggling to come to terms with her father's death.

The legendary journalist, author and actor Derrick Thema died on December 31 2021 and was laid to rest on January 6 in Meadowlands, Soweto.

The media personality has been sharing tribute posts to her late father on Instagram. Expressing her gratitude to her late father, Nonhle spoke of the legacy he left behind and how she plans to carry it further.

“Rest Daddy you’re a legend to the world but a dad to us, your children. You are loved by us. Your children appreciate your fatherly love and education you provided for us all.

“Thank you for being a present father always there when we needed you and giving us money when we wanted to buy stuff as children and teaching us values to be independent and honourable in society. Fly high like an eagle and watch over us with God by your side. We will continue to honour your legacy and Thema name,” she wrote.

Nonhle also spoke of how she was inconsolable and had sleepless nights lamenting her family's loss.

“I Love you dad, so sorry ... wish I could reverse time.”

Take a look at her tribute posts below: