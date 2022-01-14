Pearl Thusi slams Nota for trolling Cassper Nyovest about his step dad

Beefs between celebs can be quite messy, and things sometimes go a little too far and that's what actress Pearl Thusi has slammed Nota Baloyi for in her latest tweets.

On Thursday, Nota took a swipe at rapper Cassper Nyovest yet again and this time included other tweeps as well.

“I've got nephews and nieces to spoil. I don't want children. Ya'll have children out of wedlock then you ruin their future because you lack family values. I was born in a planned family. Cassper was raised by his step dad because his biological dad wasn't man enough to do the right thing,” tweeted Nota.

His tweet didn't sit well with others as this was a below the belt tweet. Pearl Thusi was one of the people not willing to just sit by and watch.

She quoted Nota's tweet and tweeted : “What the f**k?!? This is out of line.”