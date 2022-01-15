Lady Du says she’s happier than ever after her breakup with 'Isibaya' actor

A few days after announcing her split from her fiancé on Instagram Lady Du has assured fans she is in a happy place.

She penned a heartfelt post on Wednesday and said hope is what keeps her going and she is doing a lot better than her fans believe.

"It’s OK to cry as long as you release whatever you are feeling, it’s OK to be transparent so people never have things to say that are beyond your control. I don’t live life watching what I say and do. I actually live by the truth, nothing but the truth, I don’t have to tell ten stories to correct the lies."

She shocked fans on Monday when she announced it's been a month since she broke it off with her ex Andile Mxakaza. We deal with break-ups differently and the star says she is in a place where she "feels free".

"Faith is the key, hope is what keeps me going. Wisdom is my wealth. No money, material or things of the world can change my character. I pray every day. I speak to God about my problems, not people. The level of understanding I have of where I am in my spirit and faith is what helps me pull through a lot of things. I know some of you think I’m hurting, but to be honest with you from the bottom of my soul, I am in such a happy place, I feel free. I actually feel lighter and more revived. Spiritually, mentally and and."

Her 15 years in showbiz has not changed her because she is content with who she is and is living her life honestly.