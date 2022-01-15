TshisaLIVE

Lady Du says she’s happier than ever after her breakup with 'Isibaya' actor

"I am in such a happy place, I feel free," said the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker.

15 January 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Du is feeling free, alive, and happy
Lady Du is feeling free, alive, and happy
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

A few days after announcing her split from her fiancé on Instagram Lady Du has assured fans she is in a happy place. 

She penned a heartfelt post on Wednesday and said hope is what keeps her going and she is doing a lot better than her fans believe.

"It’s OK to cry as long as you release whatever you are feeling, it’s OK to be transparent so people never have things to say that are beyond your control. I don’t live life watching what I say and do. I actually live by the truth, nothing but the truth, I don’t have to tell ten stories to correct the lies."

She shocked fans on Monday when she announced it's been a month since she broke it off with her ex Andile Mxakaza. We deal with break-ups differently and the star says she is in a place where she "feels free".

"Faith is the key, hope is what keeps me going. Wisdom is my wealth. No money, material or things of the world can change my character. I pray every day. I speak to God about my problems, not people. The level of understanding I have of where I am in my spirit and faith is what helps me pull through a lot of things. I know some of you think I’m hurting, but to be honest with you from the bottom of my soul, I am in such a happy place, I feel free. I actually feel lighter and more revived. Spiritually, mentally and and."

Her 15 years in showbiz has not changed her because she is content with who she is and is living her life honestly.

'I dealt with it a month ago'- Lady Du doesn't want to be dragged into what really caused her split from Andile

"I don’t want to answer questions or even be asked nje what happened. I’m good I dealt with my break up a month ago. The announcement was so you guys ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'I was about to give up on life'- Amapiano songstress Lady Du on battling depression

"From December last year, to December today! I had 0 cars, I own 5 cars debt free. I lost the place I was renting, I just bought myself a house,"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lady Du to cyberbullying victims: 'A dog doesn't bark if the car isn’t moving'

"I love myself so much I don’t get hurt by a comment from someone that doesn’t even know me."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Lady Du reflects on 2021, says she’s ready for 2022

"I am happy with how my life changed. I pray for the same for each and everyone of you."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle slams tweet saying having different baby daddies makes her a 'bad ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Nota rejects Cassper Nyovest's R100k offer to meet in the boxing ring TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slams Nota for trolling Cassper Nyovest about his step dad TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘2012 vs 2021’ — Unathi Nkayi is all the body goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...